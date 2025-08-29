Che Ahn Is Running for Governor of California. His Mission?

Spiritual Warfare and Dominion



Christian Nationalists/Dominionists Seven Mountain Mandate

Che Ahn, New Apostolic Reformation & Seven Mountain Mandate Champion, Running Spiritual Warfare Campaign for Governor

Get ready for a campaign of spiritual warfare like California hasn’t seen in years: Che Ahn is running for governor.

If you’re asking yourself, who? — you’re not alone.

Ahn is a leading figure in the New Apostolic Reformation, a movement of self-declared apostles pushing for Christian dominion over all areas of society. He champions the Seven Mountain Mandate—the belief that Christians must seize control of government, education, media, and other cultural spheres.

Ahn also heads Harvest International Ministry, which claims a global network of more than 25,000 churches and ministries. His Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church ranks among the nation’s largest megachurches,” as Religion Dispatches’ Keri Ladner recently noted.

Ahn, who heads a Pasadena-based megachurch, recently announced his candidacy with a press release, told his audience just a few months earlier: “We are the family of God, but we are also in the army of God. And the moment you’re born again, God calls you to warfare.”

“The New Apostolic Reformation is a growing religious and political movement that emerged from the Pentecostal corner of American Christianity over the past few decades,” Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery recently reported. “President Donald Trump’s rise to power was assisted by NAR leaders who declared that Trump was anointed by God to lead America; in turn, Trump and his spiritual adviser Paula White have given dominionist leaders a level of access and influence they have never had before.

“The movement’s leaders, like Ahn, believe that Christians who share their religious and political worldview are commanded to transform whole nations by taking ‘dominion’ over every sphere of influence in society, including government, and ‘occupy’ them until the return of Christ. Ahn’s campaign website says he is running ‘not out of ambition, but out of obedience.’”

A Press Release announcing his candidacy proclaimed that Ahn “is an internationally respected evangelical leader, successful businessman, and longtime community advocate. He serves as Senior Pastor of Harvest Rock Church and has founded several media and investment ventures that advance values-driven impact across California and the globe. He rose to national prominence in 2020 after successfully suing Governor Gavin Newsom at the U.S. Supreme Court, defending the constitutional right of churches to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic—a landmark victory for religious liberty.”

At an event, Ahn explained how he decided to run for governor: “On April 28th, I had an encounter with the Holy Spirit at 2:30 in the morning. The presence of God came upon me and this weighty presence—the kavod of God, the glory of God—came and I felt this incredible knowing. I didn’t hear a voice, I didn’t see a vision, I didn’t have a dream, but I knew I was called to run for governor.”

Right-Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla noted that “Ahn claimed that he initially resisted the calling and insisted upon receiving a confirmation from God that this is what he has been instructed to do.”

Ahn claimed: “My first reaction, I said, ‘Lord, please not this.’ ‘I’ll do anything you ask me to do them not run for governor. And yet, I knew that I couldn’t shake it. I was up for two hours, until like 4:30 in the morning just praying through this. Then I said, ‘Lord, you know my weakness. I need a confirmation. I just can’t go on this impression.’ … If I get an invitation from President Trump to come to the White House, then I know this is of you. Two hours later, I get a text saying that I’m going to get an e-mail invitation from President Trump to the White House for the National Day of Prayer at the Rose Garden.”

AHN is the author of over 15 books including Spirit-Led Evangelism, Say Goodbye to Powerless Christianity, God Wants to Bless You!, Modern-Day Apostles and Turning Our Nation Back to God Through Historic Revival.

As Ladner pointed out, “Ahn’s embrace of moderate political rhetoric belies a decades-long career of violent rhetoric.” In a video on X earlier this summer, Ahn said, “The attack that the devil has on children, think about it. The number one killer is abortion. We’re seeing teen suicide among children, number two killer.”

According to Ladner, “Plenty of evangelicals who’ve never subscribed to MAGA are deeply pro-life, but what’s notable is the language he uses. The video’s caption reads, ‘The enemy is after our children. This isn’t cultural—it’s spiritual.’ In other words, Ahn understands the political struggles around abortion, trans kids, and the drivers of teen suicide as matters of spiritual warfare.”

At a Stop The Steal rally held shortly before the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, Ahn told an audience, “I believe that this week we’re going to throw Jezebel out and Jehu’s gonna rise up, and we’re gonna rule and reign through President Trump and under the lordship of Jesus Christ.”

The day after the attack on the Capitol, Ahn said that Trump supporters were ripe for “harvesting” or bringing into the fold.

As Religion Dispatches’ Keri Ladner noted, even if Ahn doesn’t win, his sway over MAGA evangelicals could shape the race—and elevate both his own profile and that of the New Apostolic Reformation. In the long game, this campaign might be less about 2025, and more about what comes next.