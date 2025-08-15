A Cry from the Ashes: Who Still Has a Conscience?

The world—eight billion strong—stands at a precipice. In Gaza, a people are being systematically pulverized, displaced, and erased. And the architects of this devastation—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the governments that arm him—continue their campaign with brazen impunity.

This is not merely a geopolitical crisis. It is a moral apocalypse.

Where are the men and women of conscience? Where are the statesmen of principle, the diplomats of dignity, the theologians of truth? Where are the poets who once sang of justice, the journalists who once exposed tyranny, the clergy who once wept for the oppressed?

Haba! Shall we stand idly by while the machinery of annihilation grinds on? Shall we watch, mute and inert, as Palestinian lives are extinguished with clinical precision?

The silence of the so-called international community is not neutrality—it is complicity. It is cowardice dressed in the garb of diplomacy.

This is not war. It is extermination. It is the calculated obliteration of a people’s history, culture, and breath.

And those who supply the weapons, those who offer political cover, those who equivocate in the face of atrocity—they are not bystanders. They are collaborators.

But not all are silent.

In Canada, rallies erupt weekly. In the United States, university students defy repression to stand with Palestine. In Sydney, Australia, tens of thousands march. In Cyprus, Israeli Jews are asked to leave unless they disavow the genocide. Businesses across the globe refuse service to those who support apartheid. And South Africa—wounded but wise—has brought a case before the foot-dragging World Court, backed by other nations who still remember what justice tastes like.

So the question is not merely “who is killing?” It is “who is abetting?” Who profits from the blood? Who harvests dividends from the arms trade while quoting scripture?

Donald Trump seeks a peace prize while backing genocide. State and corporate media sanitize the slaughter. Western governments offer platitudes while funding the carnage.

You may not know the pains burning in my heart.

I am a fellow who was raised by my grandmother, who witnessed the Second World War at her age of 14 years and recounted to me horrible stories of how children were bulldozed in Germany. I wish I would never witness the same evils of wars in my lifetime. I am scared to will myself to sleep, haunted by how children, women, and innocent peoples—who know nothing about politics and wars—are killed , or rather slaughtered, on the surface of the earth while the whole world looks the other way.

What is the United Nations for? Where is the Arab League? What is the Arab League for? Where are the churches, mosques, Buddhist temples, Jewish synagogues, and Judaist sanctuaries? Where is the moral outcry from those who claim to speak for God?

Let us dispense with euphemisms. Let us abandon the polite language of policy briefings and press releases.

This is genocide unfolding in real time. And the world’s moral paralysis is its accomplice.

To those who still possess a shred of conscience: rise. Speak. Write. March. Refuse the narcotic of neutrality. Refuse the seduction of silence. Refuse to let history record your indifference as innocence.

Let Gaza live. Let Palestine breathe. Let the human spirit rebel against the machinery of death.

This is not a plea. It is a cry. A cry from the ashes. A cry from the rubble. A cry from the soul of humanity itself.

And let us remember, as I once wrote: “Creation does not dwell in gated gardens, but in the compost of our contradictions. In the cracked walls of our conscience. In the sacred mess of becoming.”

To desecrate a soul with exclusion, exploitation, or neglect is to deface the sacred itself. The ancestors do not sleep. They walk with us, whispering truth into our silence.