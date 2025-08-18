United Arab Emirates

The UAE, the United Arab Emirates, is a cancer spreading in Africa. This cancer has infected much of east Africa and is spreading into northern, central, and western parts of the continent.

The worst outbreak of this disease, the UAE disease, has been in Sudan where the ruling Emirates family instigated an attempted coup d’etat 3 years ago, backing a warlord and his army, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo and the Rapid Support Forces, also known as the Janjaweed since the war in Dafur/west Sudan from 2003-2005.

When he launched the attempted coup, Hemeti’s fighters quickly scored major victories against the Sudanese Army lead by a coterie of corrupt, sycophantic officers. This was helped by a generous outpouring of UAE cash and weapons shipments to keep the coup attempt running smoothly. The capital Khartoum was quickly over run, eventually forcing the head of the Sudanese Army, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, de facto president of Sudan, to retreat to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

As he watched his army being bruised and battered, in retreat across much of the country, Gen. Burhan turned to his neighbor in the south, Eritrea, and its battle hardened military to step in and help his army regroup and regain some fighting spirit.

Eventually, with the Eritrean involvement, supplying training and logistics and even leading the fight alongside the Sudanese army Gen. Burhan, the military began to effectively fight back and turned the tide of war against the UAE-backed coup attempt by Hemeti and his RSF/Janjaweed.

In response, the UAE stepped up its weapons supply, with plane loads being delivered to the RSF via Chadian airports under the watchful eye of the Chadian army. The UAE sent several hundred drones to support the attempted coup and when that didn’t work, plane loads of mercenaries began to put boots on the ground in Dafur, much like what was done when the UAE intervened in Yemen against the Houthis from 2015-2017. Mercenaries from Libya, CAR, Somalia, Ethiopia and last but not least, Colombia.

Of course the UAE has denied this, but the Sudanese Army destroying a plane load of Colombian mercenaries in Dafur put paid to any cries of innocence by the Emirati Royal Family.

As the Sudanese Army under Gen. Burhan began to drive the UAE-backed RSF fighters out of the urban areas captured at the beginning of the attempted coup, the Sudanese Army warned the Chadian military that they would be targeted for supporting the RSF and this resulted in the Chadian Army withdrawing most of their support for the RSF and the partial closure of the Chad airports to UAE arms shipments.

To counter this the UAE turned to their henchman in Libya, long-time CIA asset “General” Haftar ensconced in eastern Libya who gave them a military base on the Sudanese border to transship weapons and supplies to the RSF/Janjaweed.

In the course of the fighting in western Sudan, where the RSF fighters had retreated to after being driven out of the capital Khartoum, some horrendous crimes have been committed by the UAE backed RSF and the mercenaries supplied to Hemeti by the UAE. The Sudanese government-controlled town of Al Fashir was surrounded by the RSF and completely cut off from food and medical supplies — now going on for many months. Starvation, cholera without any access to medical treatment, and steady shelling and drone attacks from the RSF have seen thousands killed and thousands more dead from starvation, as bad if not worse than in Gaza.

Due to battlefield set backs, the UAE cancer in Sudan is steadily shrinking but murder and mayhem by the RSF continues. Eventually the Hemeti-led RSF will be driven from Sudan into Chad, Libya, and other countries with their tails between their legs, but not before doing incalculable damage in the mean time.

The UAE cancer has also been eating at the Somali people for many years now, long before it infected Sudan. Al Shabab, “the youth” in Arabic, are an approximately 15,000-man army-of-terror being paid $300 a month which along with food, fuel, and military supplies must run up to $7million a month, $80+million a year going back over 15 years. This means the UAE has spent almost $1billion trying to buy a foothold in Somalia in the form a port with blood money .

We know this because a former head of Somali Puntland regional National Intelligence spoke out on this, the UAE’s involvement in supporting terrorism in Somalia in particular, Al Shabab. As I write, Al Shabab is waging a brutal war against the slowly collapsing Somali government lead by a US-anointed “President”. Remember, this new Somali President had not even been inaugurated when AFRICOM, the US military in Africa, had already begun reoccupying their bases from which they had been expelled across Somalia.

Having control of ports seems to be an obsession with the British installed royal family, the Emir and his spawn, and the UAE cancer is trying to spread wherever it can find a hold, from Somalia to Socotra island in the Gulf of Aden, to the Persian Gulf and back to north and central Africa in Libya, Chad, and especially South Sudan.

For years, Libyan weapons left over from US/NATO overthrow of Col. Gaddafi have poured into Africa’s Sahel region fueling murder and mayhem by religious fanatics, with the role of the UAE in Libya linking the Emir and his lackeys to this blood soaked trade.

So far the alliance of Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Sudan have prevented the UAE cancer from infecting the Red Sea coast though one of the main reasons for the UAE supporting Hemeti’s RSF is getting a port in Sudan on the Red Sea.

The mafia family ruling the UAE is separate from the government of the country, the day to day professionals, who are not happy with what the Royal Family is dragging the UAE into.

The dream of the Emirates royalty is to create, or re-create in their distorted version of history, a new “empire”, marine based in ports in strategic parts of the region and even includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whom the Emirates consider little more than buffoons, and whose rightful rulers are their Emirate cousins.

You should ask, really, from where did this information come from?

Some may remember early in 2025 when the Trumpists came to power that hearings were held which exposed, for a very brief period, how the US CIA was funding terrorists groups in Africa, including Boko Haram in west Africa and Al Shabab in east Africa.

Recently, the Eritrean President Issias Aferwerki, noted for his reticence, gave an interview where he went in depth into, amongst other problems, the role of the UAE in Africa. He exposed a whole range of crimes in Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and other countries. As someone who has followed Pres. Issias’ speeches for decades, this presentation was exceptional in its detail and breadth, disclosing an intricate web of crimes being committed by the UAE in their attempt to buy an “empire.” Of course, one must not forget the Big Brother of the UAE, the US Central Intelligence Agency, by statute in charge of dirty dealings by the US internationally. The US has always preferred to leave their crimes to be committed by their compradores in the region, keeping their “deniability” and to be able claim their hands are clean.

Today the UAE cancer is shrinking, facing defeats on at least two fronts, Sudan and Ethiopia. In both cases Eritrea has played an important, if not decisive role, behind the scenes. In Somalia, all the hard work the Eritreans put into training over 15,000 professional security forces has come to naught, and matters only seem to be getting worse for the Somali people.

But in Sudan and Ethiopia the UAE cancer is receding and hopefully, with the continued leadership of Africa’s most successful Pan Africanist government and its President Issias Aferwerki it seems a cure for the UAE disease is possible, Inshallah?