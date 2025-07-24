This Day in Anarchist History: The Attempted Assassination of Henry Clay Frick

by subMedia / July 24th, 2025

On This Day in Anarchist History, July 23rd 1892, we remember Alexander Berkman and his attempted assassination of the union-busting industrialist Henry Clay Frick.

Frick was the chairman of the Carnegie Steel Company. He had recently used 300 Pinkerton agents to break up a picket line in Homestead, Pennsylvania sparking a fierce battle that killed at least 10, including 7 striking workers.

Berkman took a train to Pittsburgh where Emma Goldman wired him money for supplies for his attempt. His assassination would ultimately fail and Berkman spent 14 years in prison.

