Oh, Darn, the Ultimate Victims Have Cornered the Market on Nazism

Reference: Chosen Trauma and Terrorism: The Jewish Victim Narrative

The purpose of this research paper was to investigate the justification of Jewish terrorism against the Palestinians, through the lens of chosen trauma. Through qualitative research, it was deduced that chosen trauma is the result of victimization and large-group identity. Hence, the psychological domain of collective victimhood and Sigmund Freud’s Group Psychology were employed to elaborate on this concept. It was deduced that the process and acceptance of victimization are dynamic and are a result of stages since it calls for the collective recognition of trauma by large groups. Large group identity becomes stronger upon attacks or threats from external groups, and attacks generate collective victimhood. The resulting concept is that; the perceived harm is stored in the collective memory of large groups, and they aspire to seek revenge. It was also presented that, shared tragedy is transmitted through generations by virtue of “depositing”. The psychological domain of transgenerational transmission of trauma argues that through depositing, the parties become free of the traumatic images and deal with their mental conflicts. The result is chosen trauma, whereby a collective sense of entitlement for the purpose of recovering from ancestral collective trauma is reflected. Along these lines, the Jewish Holocaust survivors passed down the trauma of concertation camps, torture, and sexual violence across generations. Present-day Jews aspire to avenge the Holocaust by maintaining domination over Jerusalem and current Israeli land. As a result, the Palestinian community which challenges the aspiration of Jews is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism.

In retaliation, Palestinians are victims of expulsions, killings, military occupation, forced detention, war crimes, and human rights violations. Despite being called out by various international organizations, Israel is able to justify its actions under the realm of chosen trauma. Hence, the notion of chosen trauma is employed to justify Jewish atrocities against the Palestinians.

But Freud testified that “my father allowed me to grow up in complete ignorance of everything that concerned Judaism.” Some scholars have made much of the fact that Jacob once gave his son a Bible with a Hebrew inscription, but when the adult Freud was given a book with a Hebrew message, he replied that he was entirely unable to read it. The belief that one’s children would be more burdened than fortified by Jewish knowledge was shared by many Jewish parents in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, in Brooklyn and Tel Aviv no less than in Vienna. As for religious faith, Freud of course had none, identifying on occasion with Jewish unbelievers like Heinrich Heine and Baruch Spinoza. A strict rationalist, he theorized in The Future of an Illusion (1927) that the origins of religion lay in “the terrifying impression of helplessness in childhood,” which “aroused the need for protection—for protection through love—which was provided by the father.” God is the imaginary father adults call on to avoid confronting “the full extent of their helplessness and their insignificance in the machinery of the universe.” But “men cannot remain children forever,” Freud says, demanding that we emancipate ourselves from faith.

Freud as Talmudist

The Oxford Dictionary defines a “tragedy” as a play “concerning the downfall of the main character”. This main character is often referred to as the “tragic hero.” “Tragic heroes typically have heroic traits that earn them the sympathy of the audience, but also have flaws or make mistakes that ultimately lead to their own downfall.”

Literature is littered with tragic heroes — beginning with Lucifer of Judeo-Christian mythology, later Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Camus’ Clamence, and more recently Walter White of the TV series Breaking Bad. And so is real life: US President Richard Nixon, actor Bill Cosby, and cyclist Lance Armstrong. All people who gained support, success, fame, admiration, and power — only to lose it all because of the abuse of that power. Sometimes the tragic hero can be a nation.

The eyes of the world have watched the unfolding story of Israel over the past 75 years. What many saw as an inspirational tale in its early years has slowly turned into a tragedy — and the hero into a bully.

Bad bad Jewish New York Confused Writing, “almost” ALWAYS: A Jewish Stance of Eternal Victimhood Fails Us All — The suffering of Jews doesn’t mean that Jews can’t make others suffer.

I grew up in the shadow of the Holocaust in a mainly Jewish community in New York. There were also South Africans who’d fled apartheid, as well as Persian Jews who’d been forced out of Iran after the Shah fell. Fleeing oppression tends to create an open-minded, liberal community — one that I have been proud to be part of traditionally, if not religiously — or, conversely, it can create a community that dangerously closes ranks, which I find particularly telling today when looking at what Israel is perpetrating in Gaza.

These effing so-called Jewish and Liberal New Yorkers are Bonkers in Yonkers: above quote.

The Israeli government has pivoted to a new deflection: The famine in Gaza is not the result of Israel’s publicly announced March 2 blockade of all food entering Gaza, nor is it connected to the Israeli- and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which replaced the UNRWA aid system Israel shut down with its own militarized version in late May. Instead, according to the new Israeli campaign, the blame lies with the United Nations. “Hundreds of aid trucks have entered Gaza with Israel’s approval, but the supplies are standing idle, undelivered,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on X. “The reason? The UN refuses to distribute the aid.”

Clearly sensing a turning-point in world opinion, as the death toll from starvation mounts exponentially in Gaza, Israel brought dozens of sympathetic journalists to a crossing to wage a PR campaign on Thursday.

Comment on X: Bushra Shaikh — You haven’t let any International Journalists into Gaza freely since the aggression began. So IDF-controlled journalists in a 2-hour tour is not journalism. Try again, rabid liars.

Oh, more than rabid liars. Rabid misanthropes, and they turned the Vice President into this glorifying Dipshit Faux Man, and what and who are these journalists who won’t attack the Vice President and President Trump or his POTUS: Adolph “bibi” Mileikowsky.

Myriam François sits down with journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin to confront the media’s complicity in power — and the price of telling the truth. From abused children to erased journalists, this is a brutal exposé on how mainstream media narratives are shaped, sanitised, and sold. We break down how coverage of Gaza and Palestinian lives is distorted — and why “mistake” is the media’s favourite euphemism for mass murder.

Nah, Jewish folk don’t control the White Man’s House and Minyan, or Higher Education:

Hudson Whittaker was a Chicago blues musician who performed under the name Tampa Red. One of his finest compositions, entitled “Don’t Deal with the Devil,” opens with the following warning:

When you dealin’ with the devil

Everything you do is wrong

You’ll drive away your lover

And keep all your things in pawn…

Don’t deal with the devil, cuz it ain’t no way to win.

Zionist Jews are the Collective Devil:

Fucking Military Industrial Complex and so-called Business Chlamydia Capitalism Schools:

Stanford Graduate School of Business, long considered among the most elite MBA programs in the world, is facing a storm of internal criticism from students who say the academic experience has fallen far short of expectations. In a series of interviews with Poets&Quants, current MBA students voiced concerns about outdated course content, a disengaged faculty culture, and a broken curriculum structure that they say leaves them unprepared for post-MBA careers — and worse, dilutes the reputation and long-term value of a Stanford degree by producing scores of grads unprepared for the modern world of work.

“We’re coming to the best business school on Earth, and the professors can’t teach,” says a rising second-year MBA student and elected member of the school’s Student Association. “We’re not learning anything. The brand is strong, but there’s nothing here to help you build discernible skills.”

Albino head of the War Lord’s SNAKE:

“I firmly believe that the technology that we need to deliver Golden Dome exists today.”

Yep, there goes the neighborhood: A draft of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address shows changes made around a reference to the military industrial complex at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas, the U.S., December 10, 2010.

The head of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome program says the technologies needed to create an ambitious space-based missile defense system are already in existence.

U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, was tapped by President Trump to lead the Golden Dome project on May 20 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 17. His role will be to oversee the development and procurement of technologies for Golden Dome, a planned missile defense system that can shoot down incoming hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles from space.

This is devolution. Apartment Buildings Bombed.

“American-style democracy advocates that everyone has one vote, but ordinary voters simply cannot compete with the campaign investment paid by the big financial groups in the military-industrial complex,” said Zhang Tengjun, deputy director of the China Institute of International Studies Asia Pacific.

Another powerful tool of the military-industrial complex is its ability to shape elite discussions on national security issues by funding foreign policy think tanks.

At least 14 of the 15 think tanks represented in House Armed Services Committee hearings from January 2020 to September 2022 accepted arms industry cash, according to “US government and defense contractor funding of America’s top 50 think tanks” report by Bee Freeman, a research fellow with expertise in lobbying and money in politics at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

“Think tanks are supposed to shape government policies in an unbiased manner, free from the influence of big money that can distort in-house policy planning,” said Stephen Semler, cofounder of Security Policy Reform Institute, a grassroots-funded U.S. foreign policy think tank.

However, many of the most influential think tanks have been compromised by the same financial interests as Congress, including military contractors, Semler argued.

Weapons contractors are the main financial beneficiary.One-quarter to one-third of all Pentagon contracts in recent years have gone to just five major weapons contractors, including Lockheed Martin and Boeing, according to research from the Watson Institute at Brown University.

The direct military sales by U.S. companies rose nearly 50 percent in fiscal year 2022 from the previous year, data released by the U.S. State Department shows.

Deaths and injuries from such wars have reached the tens of millions. The number of estimated deaths from the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen is eerily similar to that from the wars in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia: 4.5 million.

The numbers are so large that they can become numbing. The Irish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama helps us remember to focus on:

one life

one life

one life

one life

one life

because each time

is the first time

that that life

has been taken.

As the MIC has fueled wars abroad, so it has fueled militarization domestically. Why, for example, have domestic police forces become so militarized? At least part of the answer: since 1990, Congress has allowed the Pentagon to transfer its “excess” weaponry and equipment (including tanks and drones) to local law enforcement agencies. These transfers conveniently allow the Pentagon and its contractors to ask Congress for replacement purchases, further fueling the MIC.

Seeking new profits from new markets, contractors have also increasingly hawked their military products directly to SWAT teams and other police forces, border patrol outfits, and prison systems. Politicians and corporations have poured billions of dollars into border militarization and mass incarceration, helping fuel the rise of the lucrative “border-industrial complex” and “prison-industrial complex,” respectively. Domestic militarization has disproportionately harmed Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities.

You think? Reducing military spending would rein in U.S. debt and improve global security

What’s missing? All the defunding and tax payer coffer smash and grabs: Education, roads, bridges, medical clinics, rural doctors, health care for all — single payer — public transportation, more parks, less clear cutting and mountaintop removal, mitigating all the destruction caused by US industries (microplastics, poisons, forever chemicals, disease, CAFOs, fenceline communities), arts, sciences, ecology and marine and estuary restoration, wildland fire fighting, ocean inundation, wet bulb temperature deaths and stress, and MORE MORE MORE.

What’s dragging down and/or missing in your community? Too many pigs/cops? ICE raids? Cost of housing or lack thereof?

An end to this?

Watch: “It’s exhausting” – Epstein accuser talks to the BBC about files saga

And so the Jewish Project toward Gazafication and Israelification of the world continues:

Why Was There More Outrage for Colbert’s Cancellation Than for 2 Million Palestinians Starving in Gaza?

The liberal establishment gave outsized attention to Colbert compared to the increasingly dire hunger in Gaza.

A perfect fucking target. Oh, Larry Silverstein is on the job, after his billions in bilking 9/11 and the Jewish and Israeli insurance scam:

Concept for postwar Gaza from the project “Great Trust” in which the Tony Blair Institute participated to develop a postwar Gaza plan that envisaged kick-starting the enclave’s economy with a “Trump Riviera” and an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone.” It proposed paying half a million Palestinians to leave the area and attracting private investors to develop Gaza..

Yeah, business schools?

In her 60-page report, Albanese writes that her research “reveals how the forever-occupation has become the ideal testing ground for arms manufacturers and Big Tech… while investors and private and public institutions profit freely.”

Her point was underscored by the Israeli arms firm Rafael, which issued a promotional video of its Spike FireFly drone that showed it locating, chasing and killing a Palestinian in what it called “urban warfare” in Gaza.

As the UN special rapporteur points out, quite aside from the issue of genocide in Gaza, western companies have been under a legal and moral obligation to sever ties with Israel’s system of occupation since last summer.

That was when the world’s highest court, the International Court of Justice, ruled Israel’s decades-old occupation was a criminal enterprise based on apartheid and forcible transfer—or what Albanese refers to as policies of “displacement and replacement.”

Instead, the corporate sector—and western governments—continue to deepen their involvement in Israel’s crimes.

It is not just arms manufacturers profiting from the genocidal levelling of Gaza and the occupations of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Big Tech, construction and materials firms, agribusiness, the tourism industry, the goods and services sector, and supply chains have also got in on the act.

And enabling it all is a finance sector—which includes banks, pension funds, universities, insurers and charities—keen to continue investing in this architecture of oppression.

Albanese describes the mosaic of companies partnering with Israel as “an eco-system sustaining this illegality.” — Israel’s Genocide Is Big Business And It’s The Face Of The Future

One of my Substack followers mentioned how I didn’t have a rant against the Jews of Murdering Maiming Occupying Raping Starving Poisoning Thieving Israel that day. Shit dawg, there’s always room for more critiques of Jews.

The Washington Post reported that, in the wake of Albanese’s report, Google’s co-founder, Sergey Brin, called the UN “transparently antisemitic” in a chat on a staff forum.

Dirty languages of the white races:

Educator, musician, activist, and creator of First Voices Radio, Tiokasin Ghosthorse. Tiokasin is a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation of South Dakota, and shares deep wisdom from the Lakota worldview, language, and traditions.

He explores ways for us to redefine our relationship with Mother Earth, moving away from a mindset of separation and domination towards one of interconnectedness, mutual becoming, and intuition. Tiokasin shares how we can be more in tune with Earth’s natural rhythm to become more present in the now and more connected to the future.

The Indigenous way of being involves an openness to seeing and feeling our ancestors—not just our human ancestors, but also the earth itself. Tiokasin stresses the need for us to de-center humans in order to reconnect with nature, and demonstrates how understanding the living Lakota language can affect a cultural mindset shift in that direction.

*****

[Jewish freighters on the Santa Fe Trail with hired Kiowa Indian scouts.]

David S. Koffman: The title The Jews’ Indian is a play on a Robert Berkhofer, Jr.’s book from 1978, The White Man’s Indian: Images of the American Indian from Columbus to the Present.