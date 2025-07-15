And so the tourist season is upon us, and even though it is in the 60s and foggy and we have all these green temperate rainforest stands, we have no mitigation efforts to store water, to rethink those tens of thousands of tourists coming into the county and flushing toilets, showering, and all the food prepping and bussing that increases water consumption.

And, of course, the state of the State of Oregon, what great work opportunities — changing IV’s, cleaning bedpans, wiping drool off of old granny’s chin and putting compression socks on the old guy.

Oh, the local rag is almost 50 percent “if it bleeds it leads”.

Always looking to put people in jail and hit them with tens of thousands of dollars worth of fines, penalties, fees, etc.

And the radio station where I broadcast my show, Finding Fringe, well, bye-bye, it just might happen:

The bill didn’t pass. Ten percent of the transportation department will be laid off.

Mister Rogers? Our Neighborhood, man. Again, all the money for Kushners and the Genocides.

Ahh, the rangers? Cuts cuts cuts:

Back at it, as if houselessness isn’t on the rise with the Rapist-Pedophile Epstein Tapes Vice President Trump at the Helm.

Portland:

ICE in our WINE:

They don’t give a damn, Mister Rogers:

How do the kiddos make those last calls for help when those active shooters come to campus, Mister Rogers?

We are on our own, thanks to Rapist/Pedophile in Chief Vice President Trump.

There you go, solving our high energy costs and lack of water issues and lack of food and housing and shit in our water issues —

Oh, shit, us PNW, Blue States WA and OR: Manager: ODOT cuts will make Cascade highways ‘impassable for weeks and months’ in winter

Mister Rogers, how do we get our Safeway and Costco trucks through?

Mister Rogers, some of the protestors are in Portland and Eugene, Oregon. What do we do?

DHS investigated over 5,000 student protesters listed on doxxing website: Official

A trial is examining the administration’s removal of pro-Palestinian scholars.

Well, Mister Rogers, just one last word on the 51st state’s situation.

The prevalence of ALS among Israeli combat soldiers is 2.5 times higher than among those who served in non-combat roles, according to a new study by Hadassah Medical Center. Among combat troops, the highest rates of ALS were found in soldiers who completed the IDF’s parachuting course.

Israel’s mental health services can’t cope with the mass trauma of October 7. Volunteers are trying to plug the gaps.

Mister Rogers? Remembering Gaza?

Fred Rogers, best known for his television show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, once told his young audience:

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

These words of wisdom are comforting to the young and old alike—when bad things happen, it is reassuring to remember that there are good and kind people in the world. Since the start of the conflict in Gaza, LHI has learned there is another reason to look for the helpers: those who respond in times of crisis are likely to need help themselves.

Doctors, nurses, first responders, and other aid workers in Gaza are not only responding to situations that are dangerous, stressful, and frightening, but they and their families are also living in those same situations. These helpers in Gaza are at an increased risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The symptoms of PTSD, which include chronic pain, dizziness, headaches, irritability, sleep problems, and difficulty concentrating, can get in the way of these helpers doing their jobs. And, unfortunately, in Gaza where borders and movement in and out are tightly controlled, Gazan first responders are the most consistent deliverers of aid and services in the region.