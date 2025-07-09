Fueling Genocide: Inside the Global Supply Chain that Delivers Jet Fuel to Israel’s Military
by Visualizing Palestine / July 9th, 2025
Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza has been fueled by a surge in deliveries of military-grade jet fuel from U.S. providers. In this visual, we expose the companies and governments complicit in this supply chain, while highlighting grassroots efforts to track and disrupt this deadly cargo through direct action, boycott campaigns, and community resistance.
