PRELUDE:
If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history.
— Hannah Arendt
I. Functional stoner / Still not a loner
Flying without a net / Everyone’s a threat
Ain’t that a shame / The country’s rigged game
Swallowed by theocratic aims
You were hoping / I was coping
You were counting on me
But now it’s martial decree
No space for justice
From sea to singeing sea
II. In a time of forced submission / Liberty’s attrition
Supreme Court kneels / To authoritarian appeals
Something taken, nothing earned / Roe reversed, bridges to justice burned
Project 2025 dominates/ Trump’s blueprint built on fear and hate
Christian flags at every gate / New commandments from the state
Macolm X knew the fire / Familiar with the racist choir
Sinclair Lewis understood it could happen here / Alligator Alcatraz aims to instill fear
Pence replaced by Vance / Performing the same Trump dance
Banned books, gagged teachers / Bible politicking preachers
Who bless the boots and beat the drum
For the kingdom yet to come
From sea to singeing sea
III. Ignoring plural lives / As the single creed thrives
No consent, no reprieve / Just “believe or leave”
Layered trauma politicized / Truth hollowed, terror disguised
Of thee I sing / May freedom ever again ring
Loneliness rebranded pride / While freedoms slip and slide
No justice, no dream / Just red-pilled regimes
Tear down history / Build mythic symmetry
From sea to singeing sea
IV.Contradictions in bloom / Over Liberty’s tomb
Amber waves surveilled / People voting derailed
Purple mountains majesty / Can’t hide the travesty
Faith as law, law as weapon / “Christian nation” is the lesson
Above and below the fruited plain
The torch burns, but not in vain
From sea to singeing sea
CODA:
The trouble with [Adolph] Eichmann was precisely that so many were like him, and that the many were neither perverted nor sadistic, that they were, and still are, terribly and terrifyingly normal. From the viewpoint of our legal institutions and of our moral standards of judgment, this normality was much more terrifying than all the atrocities put together.
— Hannah Arendt, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil