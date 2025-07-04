(America, July 4, 2025)

PRELUDE:

If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history.

— Hannah Arendt

I. Functional stoner / Still not a loner

Flying without a net / Everyone’s a threat

Ain’t that a shame / The country’s rigged game

Swallowed by theocratic aims

You were hoping / I was coping

You were counting on me

But now it’s martial decree

No space for justice

From sea to singeing sea

II. In a time of forced submission / Liberty’s attrition

Supreme Court kneels / To authoritarian appeals

Something taken, nothing earned / Roe reversed, bridges to justice burned

Project 2025 dominates/ Trump’s blueprint built on fear and hate

Christian flags at every gate / New commandments from the state

Macolm X knew the fire / Familiar with the racist choir

Sinclair Lewis understood it could happen here / Alligator Alcatraz aims to instill fear

Pence replaced by Vance / Performing the same Trump dance

Banned books, gagged teachers / Bible politicking preachers

Who bless the boots and beat the drum

For the kingdom yet to come

From sea to singeing sea

III. Ignoring plural lives / As the single creed thrives

No consent, no reprieve / Just “believe or leave”

Layered trauma politicized / Truth hollowed, terror disguised

Of thee I sing / May freedom ever again ring

Loneliness rebranded pride / While freedoms slip and slide

No justice, no dream / Just red-pilled regimes

Tear down history / Build mythic symmetry

From sea to singeing sea

IV.Contradictions in bloom / Over Liberty’s tomb

Amber waves surveilled / People voting derailed

Purple mountains majesty / Can’t hide the travesty

Faith as law, law as weapon / “Christian nation” is the lesson

Above and below the fruited plain

The torch burns, but not in vain

From sea to singeing sea

CODA:

The trouble with [Adolph] Eichmann was precisely that so many were like him, and that the many were neither perverted nor sadistic, that they were, and still are, terribly and terrifyingly normal. From the viewpoint of our legal institutions and of our moral standards of judgment, this normality was much more terrifying than all the atrocities put together.

— Hannah Arendt, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil