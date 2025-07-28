There is a brutal civil war being waged in Ethiopia where political power grows from the barrel of a gun. On one side is the western backed corrupt, brutal gangster regime of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, he who was bestowed the Nobel Peace prize by the imperialists on the Nobel Committee in Norway

On the other side, are three armed groups with the ethnic Amhara FANO/Patriots army at the forefront. Included is the former ruling class the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and what’s left of its once powerful army, today pretty much holding coats in this conflict. The other armed group opposing the gangster Abiy Ahmed is the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), not nearly as powerful or well lead as FANO but a threat nevertheless.

The Abiy gangster regime is backed by the west, to be counted on when it comes to supporting their puppets in Africa. Abiy is little more than the Mayor of the capital Addis Ababa having lost control of some 80% of the country. With the FANO fighters on one side and the OLA on the other side Abiy has only about a thirty mile radius between him and the loss of his capital city and, if he is lucky, an exile in his supporters capital Abu Dhabi (maybe Dubai?) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The bankster criminal class in the west is continuing to back Abiy with a recent emergency grant of $260 million along side a “loan” for $1.5 billion as well a a “debt reduction” of $3.5 billion (Ethiopia has historically been the largest recipient of “debt reduction” in Africa). It seems even the banksters in the IMF have begun to realize they are backing a losing hand in Abiy Ahmed, admitting their western banksters investors are increasing skeptical about putting up more money to prop up another gangster regime in Africa on the verge of collapse.

And now we hear about another US/UN World Food Program “aid” scheme that will see the diversion of more millions of dollar$ of food from those millions of starving people in Ethiopia to the Ethiopian military of Abiy Ahmed. The same thing happened a few years ago until this scandal could no longer be covered up and this “aid” diversion scheme was “suspended”. Now the same scam has been restarted with the pious reassurances that those in charge have “learned their lesson” and “it wont happen again”.

FANO is on a roll militarily, steadily capturing territory around the capital Addis Ababa as the defeat of the Ethiopian Army under Abiy accelerates. In the last few weeks, maybe a couple of months, over 7,000 Ethiopian army troops, mainly from the Amhara ethnic group/nation, have surrendered to FANO with hundreds more surrendering almost daily. Some dozen generals from the Ethiopian Army, all Amhara, have either been “retired” or defected to FANO as PM Abiy grows increasingly paranoid of a coup de tat by those left in his inner circle of the army generals corp.

With the noose tightening around him Abiy’s days are numbered and its not if but when he makes a desperate dash for safety for exile in the UAE. Hopefully he will be captured and have to face justice for the genocidal crimes he has committed against the Ethiopian people.

Either way its seems that the once mighty Abyssinian Empire, what Ethiopia was known as up until the middle of the 20th century, is about to come apart at the seems. A prison house of nations, Abyssinia/Ethiopia has been Africa’s only indigenous empire, built on the conquest of its neighbors using western firearms provided mainly by the Italians. Machine guns against cavalry has an inevitable ending with the result being a particularly brutal colonial empire. The Oromo nation, the largest in Africa today numbering over 50 million with the second largest language in Africa was the main goal of the Abyssinian conquest, something they had failed to do for centuries until acquiring Italian machine guns and artillery.

The subsequent brutality of the Abyssinian subjugation of the Oromo’s should be recognized for what it was, a genocide, with an estimated 5 million Oromo’s dying as a result. The scale and sheer inhumanity of the Abyssinian subjugation of the Oromo’s remains equal if not surpassing the worst crimes of the western imperialists when they invaded and colonized Africa. When you hear names like Menelik and Haile Sellasie, heroes amongst many of those who have been deluded by historical fiction in the west, remember the Oromo genocide.

The Ethiopian empire is about to come apart at its seams with the birth of new nations with names like Oromia, Amhara, Tigray, Afar, Ogaden amongst others in the soon to be defunct Ethiopian prison house of nations.

Hopefully these newly independent nations will find enough common ground to establish a cooperative organization similar to the Sahel Alliance of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

A saying in the Horn of Africa is “all roads to peace run through Asmara, Eritrea” and the long, principled leadership role of the Eritrean Peoples Liberation Front, today’s Peoples Front for Democracy and Justice under the Lion of Africa, President Issias Aferwerki will help guide the newly independent nations that once composed the Ethiopian empire through the perilous times to come.

Behind the scenes President Issias has been preparing for this transition period from colonialism to independence with “unofficial official” spokespersons like Eritrean media star Awel Seid already providing guidance for what Horn of Africans should expect in the not to distant future.

Of course, the western bankster regimes are not going to sit idly by and watch their “policeman on the beat” in Ethiopia become a footnote in history for the Horn of Africa is to strategically critical to ignore, no matter the moronic programs the west will continue to promote. Western hegemony is being battered on all sides but they won’t go down without a fight so expect twists and turns in the coming months and years including all sort of lies and slander spewed against Eritrea as it begins to lead the transformation taking place from the Ethiopian empire to the birth of multiple new nations once imprisoned in Africa’s only indigenous empire, todays Ethiopia.