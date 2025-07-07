Depiction of a Win-Win Relationship

China and Tajikistan Border issue resolved

by Dissident Voice Communications / July 7th, 2025

It is often stated that China engages in win-win relationships with its partners. In Africa, in exchange for the commodities that China receives, the African country will have Chinese-built ports, airports, highways, railways. In addition, China will train local people in the construction and maintenance of the economy-supporting infrastructure. It is the old story of teaching a people how to fish rather than just giving them fish.

China’s partners have the infrastructure and the knowledge to continue to develop and innovate. The settlement of a disputed land/border issue between China and Tajikistan has been cited as an example of a non-violent win-win situation.


Above map from ResearchGate.

The below video by China Project Hub relates a win-win partnership.

Consider also Assel Bitabarova’s study — written while a PhD student at the Graduate School of Letters, Hokkaido University: “Contested Views of Contested Territories: How Tajik Society Views the Tajik-Chinese Border Settlement.”

