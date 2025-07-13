all killing
by Stephen House / July 13th, 2025
it is not
that one human life
is worth more
than another
or that people
of one country
religion or race
are good
and those
of another
are bad
it is not that
and never will be
all killing
of innocent
is killing
of innocent
man or woman or child
but when hospitals
and food distribution centres
are targeted
and those accessing them
for help
or working in them
to help
are killed
then the evil
has become
another kind
of evil
evil
Stephen House
is an Australian playwright, poet and actor. He’s had 20 plays produced, many commissioned and published. He’s won two Awgie Awards, Adelaide Fringe Award, Rhonda Jancovich Poetry Prize, Goolwa Poetry Cup, Feast Short Story Prize and more. He’s been shortlisted for Lane Cove Literary Award, Overland’s Fair Australia Fiction Prize, Patrick White Playwright Award, Queensland Premier Drama Award, Greenroom best actor Award and more. He’s received Australia Council Ireland and Canada literature residencies, and an India Asialink. His chapbooks, “real and unreal” poetry, and “The Ajoona Guest House” monologue are published by ICOE Press Australia. His poetry is published often and he has performed his acclaimed monologues widely. Stephen had a play run in Spain for 4 years. Read other articles by Stephen
.
