it is not

that one human life

is worth more

than another

or that people

of one country

religion or race

are good

and those

of another

are bad

it is not that

and never will be

all killing

of innocent

is killing

of innocent

man or woman or child

but when hospitals

and food distribution centres

are targeted

and those accessing them

for help

or working in them

to help

are killed

then the evil

has become

another kind

of evil

evil