A Zionist Gaza is a Sick Vision Unworthy of any Country with Integrity

Dear Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada:

Prime Minister Carney’s statement that the solution to Mideast peace was a “Zionist Gaza” made me ill. It demonstrated his support for Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and showed total contempt for international law.

Canada’s official foreign policy supports international law and Canada

is a signatory to the Fourth Geneva Convention. The ICJ has repeatedly called Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and the UN GA even demanded last year that Israel vacate the Palestinian territories by this year. A Zionist Gaza means either the outright Israeli theft of the Palestinian territory or continued illegal occupation: probably the Israeli imposition of the collaborationist Palestinian Authority, which virtually no Palestinian respects.

That our government would support Israel’s control over Gaza as a result of this genocide makes me ashamed of our country.

What value does an independent Canada have if it has no integrity and

displays no respectable sovereignty? We understand that Canada must

tread carefully to avoid giving the US excuses to invade, but we would

like to see some signs of integrity in our government. Something that

makes us care about preserving our independence (such as it is).