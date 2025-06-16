This Day in Anarchist History: The Oaxaca Commune

by subMedia / June 16th, 2025

On this day in anarchist history, June 14th 2006, we remember the Oaxaca Commune, when a sit-in organized by a militant teacher’s union transformed into a months-long popular insurrection against the Mexican state.

