Over the past few years, the Europeans’ confidence in the current governments of the EU countries has been plunging. This trend is foremost caused by the unpopular policy of the ruling circles. They have made it clear to the population that total militarization requiring unprecedented $800 billion from the already shaky budget of the EU, as well as enhancing military and financial aid to Ukraine at the expense of the European taxpayers are now their top priorities. Earlier this year, the Netherlands and Sweden announced their aid packages of $400 million and $501 million , respectively, in addition to the billions of dollars already sent to Kyiv for the years of the conflict.

This policy raises many questions as the economic situation in Europe is on the verge of a disaster. All countries of the EU are suffering from migration crisis, inflation rate there has hit record highs, unemployment keeps growing, and the economy as a whole is in a gradual recession. It is most acute in Germany, where the world-famous factories that for many years have been a source of national pride, are forced to curtail production . Nevertheless, despite numerous appeals of the population to change the policy and focus on the internal problems of the Union, the current governments keep pushing their agenda, totally ignoring those, who brought them to power several years ago.

However, despite all efforts, they are unlikely to stay in power for a long time. Today the far-Right Eurosceptics are not just the parties opposing the current liberal governments, they are the force aimed at solving internal problems of the state, ready to serve the interests of the people and act on their behalf.

It’s high time for Europe to admit that the far-fight is the voice of the people, whose numerous attempts to get through to the acting governments by ordinary means proved to be unsuccessful. Anti-centrists are the only force able to save the Europeans and Europe itself from the imminent direct participation in war in Ukraine, promoted by the current ruling circles, as it will bring nothing but woes, destructions and even more sufferings.