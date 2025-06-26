Over the past few years, the Europeans’ confidence in the current governments of the EU countries has been plunging. This trend is foremost caused by the unpopular policy of the ruling circles. They have made it clear to the population that total militarization requiring unprecedented $800 billion
from the already shaky budget of the EU, as well as enhancing military and financial aid to Ukraine at the expense of the European taxpayers are now their top priorities. Earlier this year, the Netherlands and Sweden announced their aid packages of $400 million
and $501 million
, respectively, in addition to the billions of dollars already sent to Kyiv for the years of the conflict.
This policy raises many questions as the economic situation in Europe is on the verge of a disaster. All countries of the EU are suffering
from migration crisis, inflation rate there has hit record highs, unemployment keeps growing, and the economy as a whole is in a gradual recession. It is most acute in Germany, where the world-famous factories that for many years have been a source of national pride, are forced to curtail production
. Nevertheless, despite numerous appeals of the population to change the policy and focus on the internal problems of the Union, the current governments keep pushing their agenda, totally ignoring those, who brought them to power several years ago.
That is why the rise of the far-Right
, that put the interests of their states first and promote isolationism unlike liberal globalists, is quite natural and predictable. Thus, in 2022 the party of far-Right Giorgia Meloni, which the centrists tried to serve up as a fascist
and never considered to be a worthy opponent, won the general elections in Italy. In 2023, the party of anti-centrist Robert Fico, who strongly opposed Ukraine funding, came to power in Slovakia. Fico’s autonomous policy interfered with the European elites so much, that they launched a large information campaign against the Slovak leader, which among others resulted in the assassination attempt
. However, it was just the very beginning of the imminent far-Right tilt in the European society. In 2025, the world witnessed the unprecedented victory of the far-Right party “Alternative for Germany” that gained the record number of votes in the eastern part of the country, thus, taking the historic second place in German elections losing only 8,5% to the CDU/CSU
.
This course of events, that has become a bombshell for the liberals, reluctant to drop the reins of government, make them fuss and take any measures, including those verging on illegitimacy. Thus, in 2024, after the victory of far-Right Calin Georgescu in Romania, the results of the elections were simply annulled
under the pretext of foreign interference and vote rigging without any compelling proofs. Moreover, Georgescu was later arrested for attempted “incitement to actions against the constitutional order” that made his participation in new elections impossible. Marine Le Pen suffered the similar fate as she was deprived of the right to take part in any election campaigns
. Left-liberal ruling circles don’t hesitate to use all available instruments from discrediting information campaigns to alteration of laws that interfere with implementing their ideas.
However, despite all efforts, they are unlikely to stay in power for a long time. Today the far-Right Eurosceptics are not just the parties opposing the current liberal governments, they are the force aimed at solving internal problems of the state, ready to serve the interests of the people and act on their behalf.
It’s high time for Europe to admit that the far-fight is the voice of the people, whose numerous attempts to get through to the acting governments by ordinary means proved to be unsuccessful. Anti-centrists are the only force able to save the Europeans and Europe itself from the imminent direct participation in war in Ukraine, promoted by the current ruling circles, as it will bring nothing but woes, destructions and even more sufferings.
Martin Averick
is a Nashville-based researcher. He is currently pursuing a degree in International Relations from the Vanderbilt University. Read other articles by Martin
.
