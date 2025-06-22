The Horror and the Shame

Yes, it’s deja vu all over again.

As the U.S. moves huge amounts of military assets within striking distance of Iran, preparing to create another conflagration and initiate World War III, let’s contemplate the slaughterfest which resulted from World War II. Look at this chart.

Like so many of the recent military conflicts, most of them instigated by the U.S. in its pursuit of world domination, the coming war on Iran is unnecessary, illegal, and totally unjustified.

Anyone who is paying attention knows where all this is going. The drums of war beat out a very simple rhythm that even a child can understand.

Anyone who is paying attention also knows why this is taking place.

Anyone who is paying attention knows that yet again, we citizens are the helpless pawns of pointless power games, and will be required to make the ultimate sacrifice of our precious lives, in the name of imperial plunder and greater riches for the corporate plutocrats.

The problem is very few are paying attention.

No, there’s not much time to worry about all that stuff happening over there, or sufficient calm to think clearly and consider productive alternative plans, with all the hysterical cries of the warmongers relentlessly poisoning the airwaves and opeds, shouting down the few voices of sanity who attempt a balanced, coherent analysis and constructive conversation.

I still have to wonder …

In terms of the few isolated individuals who might actually be paying attention, yet still go along with this march to madness, and the neocon psychopaths themselves who can’t wait to chase their self-sabotaging and bankrupt delusions of world conquest and American imperial rule, what are they thinking?

Didn’t we learn anything from Vietnam?

Didn’t we learn anything from Afghanistan?

Didn’t we learn anything from Iraq?

Aren’t we learning from our humiliation in Ukraine?

I never hear a timidly tendered, “Oops.”

Not a chagrin-tinged, “Sorry about that.”

Not even a mildly rueful, “Hmm.”

Evidently reflection and apologies are for girly-boys or the zombies of the liberal class.

Many of our most respected think tanks now appear to be staffed with students of history equipped with no memory and no conscience.

Jingoistic cheer leading driven by testosterone-fueled delusions of empire spews simplistic black-hat/white-hat bumper stickers. The public swoons in Orwellian silence.

Russia bad … America good … Russia bad …

China bad … America good … China bad …

Iran bad … America good … Iran bad …

What’s another 87,000,000 bodies?

How about a 1,000,000,000 bodies?

Or if this thing goes nuclear … 8,000,000,000 bodies?

YEAH! Now we’re talking

Actually it’s kind of the perfect ending.

With horror on this scale, there is no one left to feel any shame.