Thank You for Your (Safe) Service

As we have those great warriors leading our nation, let’s look at their military service. You know, the important things that so many love to thank them for. Let’s see, we have Donnie Trump, who supported the Vietnam War but just could not serve, due to 4 student deferments and then one medical for bone spurs in his foot. Yet, he stood tall in his salute to our boys in The Shit as the Nam was called. W Bush was one who served during the height of the Vietnam War, with the Texas Air National Guard. Now, for those who do not know or perhaps have forgotten, the Air Guard would be the LAST group to ever be called to leave our borders. By the way, W’s dad, Poppa Bush, was a Texas congressman at that time who vehemently supported the war, but made sure Junior would never go.

Fast forward to today. We have JD Vance, who served in the Marines for four years but never had to see combat. JD was a public affairs officer — safe and sound, way behind the lines. His political counterpart, Captain Ron DeSantis, was another Iraqi War hero who served as a Navy lawyer… also never anywhere near the hornet’s nest. JD does love to talk tough now about China, our new enemy. Those damn Reds are making fortunes selling their shit to Wal-Mart, while they make deals with so many of our enemies worldwide — and yes, even our allies.

As was spoken in the Groucho Marx film Duck Soup: “This means war!”

Then we have little Marco Rubio, now a lieutenant for Trump Central. Marco was born in 1971, so could have served in the Iraq War in 2003 that he was proud to support wholeheartedly. Little Marco talks tough about our so-called adversary China, along with his great fervor for Israel’s genocide of Gaza (and that includes the West Bank).

When all these great patriots walk by you or are on camera please stand up and salute them. For without them what would war really be?