“Sorry, Sean, you can’t stay here. I think… actually I’m fairly certain, the house is under surveillance.”

“Surveillance! What’s going on, Bill?”

“I believe I’m being watched and possibly followed.”

“By…”

“By them.”

“Who’s them?”

“Them. You know.”

“No, I don’t know.”

“I am scared shitless, Sean. I have this sixth sense…”

“You’re being paranoid, Bill. Go see a doctor.”

“I’m not crazy. Ever since they took my father-in-law away…”

“Wow, that’s different! Little wonder you’re scared out of your wits. When did they take him? To where?”

“The day before yesterday. They took him to summer camp.”

“That’s funny, really funny. Summer camp in late September? Not only that, the gentleman must be over sixty.”

“Seventy-two. Old radical, grumpy and outspoken. The summer camp I’m talking about is open all days of the year.”

“Wait a minute, I’ve heard rumors. Political detention centers, they’re called. Apparently there’s at least one in every state. Underground facilities, supposedly. The lucky residents have to put in ten hours work a day.”

“According to my sources, fourteen hours. No weekends off. On top of that, the inmates are only served two meals, breakfast and dinner. Basically it’s a labor camp with limited nutrition.”

“Terrible. Any idea when the poor man’s expected to be released?”

“Apparently nobody’s ever left that particular camp walking out on their own two feet. Politics has become a tackle sport.”

“It seems that way, Bill, it sure does.”

“You shouldn’t stick around here too long. If you’ve got a thermos, I fill it up with coffee or sweet tea for you.”

“Thanks, buddy.”

“Here it is, Sean. And sorry again about the inconvenience.”

“Not a problem, Bill. Just have to do some driving around. Beautiful hill country, here. I bet I’m going to come across a nice enough motel or B&B before it gets dark.”

“If you find a place, preferably in the middle of nowhere, enjoy it and stay there as long as you can. Better not rush things. Before you decide to go home, make a few phone calls. Keep in mind, you and my father-in-law are cut from the same cloth.”

“I know what you mean. Good bye, Bill.”

“Good bye, Sean.”