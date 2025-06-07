Orwell, Bradbury, Burgess, and Atwood’s 20th Century Dystopian Tales Becoming 21st Century Reality

Dystopian fantasy writers beware: Trump, MAGA, the Republican Party and its Christian nationalist allies may put you out of business!

Works of dystopian fiction, from George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange, once seemed like dark fantasies of an authoritarian future. Their themes were warnings, not forecasts. Now, in 21st Century America, with the political landscape being fashioned by Donald Trump, MAGA, the Republican Party, Elon Musk’s DOGE, and their Christian nationalist and white supremacist allies, literary nightmares are no longer speculative. What once was fiction is now the stuff of daily headlines.

Dystopian themes such as: Big Brother watching; censorship threatening; women’s rights eroding; history rewritten; and violent white gangs roaming the political landscape, once viewed as hyperbolic, are now today’s reality.

American politics is being shaped by hundreds ofexecutive orders, social media rants, and an alarming number of reactionary proposals by Republican controlled in states across the country. Some of these actions are more horrifying than plots cooked up by the best of our speculative fiction writers. And while dystopian legislation is being crafted, right-wing domestic terrorist groups are metastasizing.

The election of Donald Trump, with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprint at his fingertips, has set these disruptive events into motion. And the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a woman’s right to abortion opened the floodgates to proposals that were once thought of as pure fiction.

Big Brother is Watching—And Tweeting

The Orwellian surveillance state has evolved in real-time. But it’s not just government agencies monitoring citizens; private tech giants, partisan watchdogs, and shadowy right-wing influencers are mining data, tracking dissent, and amplifying disinformation. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter—rebranded as “X” — turned the site into a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and extremist propaganda. This once dystopian future, now present, isn’t just being surveilled; it’s being promoted, curated and manipulated by billionaires and bots.

In MAGA’s America, Trump is attempting to stretch surveillance society, as dissenters are targeted, reporters vilified, and protesters charged as criminals. And as state governments push for laws that would allow tracking of women’s pregnancies and menstrual cycles, Orwell’s vision seems almost quaint by comparison.

Burning Books Without Flames

Bradbury envisioned a world where books were burned to control thought. In today’s America, while book burning is rare, books are being removed from the shelves of public schools and libraries, and military academies. Conservative lawmakers and school boards are banning books en masse—particularly those that discuss race, gender, sexuality, or America’s darker historical truths. Librarians are being harassed, even doxxed.

The control of knowledge and information is power, and the MAGA movement knows it.

Reproductive Dystopia

The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade opened the floodgates to extremist legislation that was once confined to the realm of dystopian fiction. In Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, women are stripped of autonomy and used as vessels for reproduction. Today, in America, state legislators openly float proposals to track pregnancies, criminalize miscarriages, and prosecute women for seeking abortion care. Some have even suggested the death penalty. The right’s Rolling Thunder project aims to outlaw the use of mifepristone.

No longer a slippery slope—it’s a full-on sprint toward theocracy. Red cloaks and white bonnets are no longer costumes for protest. They are warnings of what’s to come.

Rewriting the Past to Control the Future

“Who controls the past controls the future,” Orwell wrote. In some states slavery is being reframed as “involuntary relocation” or a jobs program! “Don’t Say Gay” laws muzzle teachers from acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ+ people. AP African American Studies is gutted. Teaching truth becomes a revolutionary act.

Disappearing or re-written school textbooks and on government websites, history is being edited, erased and repackaged to fit Trump and his acolytes white nationalist agenda.

A Clockwork Orange America

Meanwhile, political violence is becoming normalized. From the January 6th insurrection to armed extremists intimidating voters, the American far-right is increasingly militant and unrepentant. Anthony Burgess’s vision of a violent youth culture run amok feels unnervingly familiar—except now it’s grown men in camo, tactical gear, and MAGA hats, and ramping up talk of civil war. The MAGA movement is a coordinated ideology that seeks to replace democracy with an authoritarian state.

Project 2025: The Authoritarian Blueprint

The blueprint for much of what we are seeing is the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a roadmap for dismantling the administrative state, purging government agencies of dissenters, and centralizing executive power in the White House. After claiming during the presidential campaign that he knew nothing about it, Trump has peopled his administration with Project 2025 contributors including Russel Vought Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Peter Navarro, Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, and Brendan Carr, of the Federal Communications Commission. Trump’s goal: a government loyal to him above all else.

We Are Living the Plot Twist

What were once speculative fantasies, are now the substance of our daily news. The line between fiction and reality has blurred. Orwell, Bradbury, Atwood, and Burgess wrote to warn us. They hoped their worlds would remain on the page. But in Trump’s America, the 20th century’s worst literary nightmares are becoming the 21st century’s political reality.