Getting Away

“Those are called Abies alba, commonly known as silver fir. A type of evergreen. Once we walk past them we’ll reach the so-called timber line.”

Bill looks at me. “Which is…”

“The highest elevation where trees can still grow.”

“If you say so, boss.”

We’re climbing up the mountain at a pretty good clip. It’s getting dark and cold.

Bill suddenly stops. “Boss, is it just me… but the trees seem to be moving too… and at more or less the same pace as we’re approaching them.”

“Funniest thing, Bill, the exact same thought occurred to me just a minute ago. But how’s arbol strolling physically possible?”

“They’re scared of us… or just don’t want to meet us. Could there be any other reason?”

“I think you’re right, although trees lack the capacity to think. Maybe they’re escaping out of instinct, self-preservation. Still, it doesn’t make sense. Plants are supposed to be fixed in place.”

“Are we so horrible… trees pull up their roots and trudge away? They can’t bear standing near us?”

“It seems that way, Bill, it sure does. We people are apparently repulsive creatures. At least according to Abies alba.”

“Then it’s hopeless, boss. A futile effort… the entire journey.”

“Yes, it could prove to be a pipe dream. But even if it’s all beyond reach, we cannot wend our way back. The valley is on fire.”