Ethiopia: As Things Fall Apart

In today’s Ethiopia, ruled by a US backed gangster named Abiy Ahmed, things are falling apart. To start with 75% of the country is out of the government’s control as insurgencies rage. “Prime Minister” Abiy is, in reality, only the Mayor of the capital Addis Ababa with rebel armies ringing the city only 30 miles from its outskirts.

On one side of Addis Ababa is the ethnic Amhara FANO (patriot) fighters. On the other side of Addis Ababa is the Oromo rebels. Being that these two ethnic groups, nations really, are the two largest in Ethiopia you can get an idea of just how desperate the situation the gangster regime of Abiy Ahmed finds itself in.

Inflation is raging with electricity rates having just doubled with food shortages, runaway prices and corruption ruling the roost.

Its not a good time to get seriously sick in Ethiopia because all the doctors have gone on strike demanding enough salaries to survive on. 165 of the top doctors in the country have been arrested with dozens of the top leadership of the medical profession having had to skip town, one jump ahead of the secret police, many taking refuge in next door Eritrea.

All the teachers have also gone on strike, demanding wages that some of them have never received, ever. That’s right, the gangsters who are running what’s left of the Ethiopian government, stopped paying the teachers quite a while back with new hires having never been paid.

Owing billion$ and with little in the way of foreign currency earnings (coffee is he number one income generator) the Abiy gangster regime can’t pay its bills, all too typical of Ethiopia over the decades since 1991. The western banksters at the IMF just promised another “emergency loan” for $260 million, adding on to the many billion$ already owed.

The banksters in the west are talking about having to hold another conference on “debt reduction for Africa” knowing all to well just how impossible it is for those African countries still in their debt bondage to make even their interest payments. As in the past, Ethiopia “debt reduction” is at the top of the forgiveness list, bailing out, once again, their gangster on the beat.

These financial bloodsuckers have been borrowing from their central banks for almost 20 years at little more than 0% interest while making tens of billion$ of “high risk loans” to Ethiopia at interest rates of 7-8% so its hard to feel sorry for them if they have to write of a few billion$ after deducting their “losses” from their tax bill.

The only thing keeping the Abiy regime afloat, able to continue to stave off the growing rebel army’s surrounding it, is the military largess of the United Arab Emirates, whose supply of Chinese drones and bombers leave a trail of death and destruction. But even these, mostly used against civilians, have been unable to stem the tide of rebellion and the circle around Addis Ababa continues to tighten.

You could be excused for being a little doubtful about what I write for almost none of this is making its way into the MSM in the west, or internationally. Hey, its the Horn of Africa, right, about which the world has grown weary of tales of famine, plagues and bloodshed. Even the so called “alternative” media has had little coverage of how things are falling apart in Ethiopia.

So don’t be surprised when, not if, the western backed gangster regime of Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed collapses. It could be a lot sooner than most of us expect.

What comes next looks more and more like the original Abyssinian Empire, only renamed “Ethiopia” in the mid-20th century, will tear itself apart into new African nations with names like Oromia, Amhara, Tigray, Afar and several others. We are talking about 120 million people in today’s Ethiopian empire, with the Oromo’s, 50+million strong, Africa’s largest nation and second largest language, being a major part of these changes.

At the forefront of this revolution against Africa’s largest indigenous empire are the Amharas and their army of “FANO/Patriots”, who have recently combined their regional militias as well as their political leadership into one unified force. Amhara nationalism has become so strong the Ethiopian army has stopped training Amhara units because once they have completed their military training they desert en masse with their weapons, slipping of to join the growing FANO armed forces.

The one bright light in this darkness is the role what I have called “the oasis of Africa”, Eritrea, has and will be playing in helping advise and mediate the perils to come. As the saying goes “All roads to peace in the Horn of Africa run through Asmara, Eritrea”, once again. Eritrea will do its duty to its fellow Horn of Africans and continue to shoulder its responsibilities to establish a peace based on mutual respect and cooperation between people in this up to now blighted part of the world. One thing the west doesn’t want is a strong, united, independent Horn of Africa, a strategically critical part of the world. So don’t be surprised when Eritrea starts to bring order to all this chaos the banksters in the west and their minions in the media start to rant and rave, once again spewing vile lies and slanders about Eritrea and trying to make sure that no good deed in Africa goes unpunished.