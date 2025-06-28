Anatomy of a Wrap-Up Smear

It could have been worse. It can always be worse.

Article in Wired magazine by “Beth Mole”

Speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in 2022, Malone spread dangerous falsehoods about mRNA Covid-19 vaccines: “These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired.”

By the way, besides being a pro-pharma propaganda rag, Wired magazine appears to have ties with, shall we say, “the intelligence community”

Hold on to your horses there, “Beth Mole”, Tech Bro.

What do you think myocarditis is? What do you think blood clots do? What do you think the damage to the pituitary/hypothalamac/gonadal axis is? What do you think that passing a decidual clot in a pre-menopausal girl is? Do you think these are not damaging? And you got your training in Pathology and Medicine where?

This is just one of many examples currently being pushed by dead media to delegitimize the current Secretary of Health and Human Services and build the false narrative that both RFK jr and his appointees are wild-eyed crazies.

NBC news, for example, just invents quotes that I did not write concerning Measles and Measles vaccines. Measles vaccines are 60 – 80 % effective, depending on the study and context. That means that, on average, if you expose 100 people to an infectious dose of measles, 20 – 40 of them will get infected. Technically, that is what is called in the business a leaky vaccine. Measles vaccines are live attenuated, and at a low frequency will genetically revert and can cause measles, and others can be infected when this happens. The recent West Texas outbreak happened in a Mennonite community. Mennonites historically, for decades, do not generally vaccinated their children. This has nothing to do with RFK jr. It is a historic fact. An immigrant family introduced wild-type measles into that Mennonite community, and it spread like wildfire – measles virus is extremely infectious but rarely lethal. Some in the surrounding region who thought they were protected became infected. See above statistics. Two young girls died. Their medical records demonstrated that their immediate cause of death were 1) inadequately treated mycoplasma pneumonia, and 2) inadequately treated hospital acquired E coli pneumonia. Not measles.

Another example, from the “Associated Press”, states that “Malone, who runs a wellness institute and a popular blog, rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as he relayed conspiracy theories around the outbreak and the vaccines that followed.” Apparently the Associated Press is confused about the difference between myself and Dr. Peter McCullough. I do not run a “wellness institute”, whereas Peter is the CSO for The Wellness Company. The capabilities of these reporters and their editors to even factcheck their own work product appears to be…. limited.

I have previously written about the roll up smear in our book PsyWar, Enforcing the New World Order, and here is a relatively mild example of that strategy being deployed by the generally more centrist “News Nation”.

The wrap-up Smear is a deflection tactic whereby a smear is made-up and leaked to the press. The press then amplifies the smear and publishes it, which conveys legitimacy. Then another organization or author can use the press coverage of the smear as a validation to write a summary story which is the wrap-up smear.