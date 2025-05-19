What Would Hippocrates Call It?

Plato, writing soon after The Oath was written, discussed the voluntary and informed relationship between physicians and patients. The medical treatises of The Oath’s time depict an attractive model for physician–patient communication and securing consent. The first of the Aphorisms pointedly says: “The physician must be ready, not only to do his duty himself, but also to secure the cooperation of the patient.”

— Stephen H. Miles, Professor of Medicine, Center for Bioethics, University of Minnesota. In “The art of medicine: Hippocrates and informed consent,” The Lancet, Vol 374, October 17, 2009: p 1322