U.S. War on the World

Imperial War Abroad, Class War at Home



U.S. Government talk of ending the war in Ukraine is in reality a plan to give U.S. political puppets in Europe a bigger role in continuing the war against Russia. Many countries in Europe are already turning to war economies and slashing social programs to their citizens to fund war preparations. This policy was clearly laid out in a speech by Secretary of Defense Hegseth.

The ceasefire established in the U.S.-Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has resulted in more war against Lebanon and U.S .attacks on Yemen with increasing threats of military action against Iran. The fact that the U.S. Congress in 1987, committed to the Convention on Genocide appears to mean nothing to the war mongering U.S. government.

The U.S. President has threatened war with Greenland, Panama, Iran, and is actively preparing for war against the third largest nuclear power, China. The present policy of Peace through Strength means exactly what it did in the time of the Roman Empire—Peace through War.

WHEN THE LEADERS SPEAK OF PEACE

The common folk know

That war is coming. When the leaders curse war

The mobilization order is already written out. — Bertolt Brecht, “From a German War Primer,” 1937, p 287

For decades the U.S. government has maintained a policy of world dominance, the sole right to rule the world.

1991—Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Paul Wolfowitz stated, “Our policy… must now refocus on precluding the emergence of any potential future global competitor.”

1997—National security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski articulated the U.S. imperial strategy for global dominance, to make the U.S. “the world’s paramount power.”

The U.S. strategy to maintain world dominance involves the use of nuclear weapons. The Pentagon maintains a nuclear first strike policy to destroy other countries in the belief that the U.S. will survive and remain the dominant power. This strategy affirms that nuclear weapons can be used to achieve political and military ends. The U.S. Quest for Nuclear Primacy Plans are now underway to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran and elsewhere

The war in Ukraine is one aspect of U.S. imperial strategy to maintain world dominance. The New York Times and the RAND Corporation made it clear that the war in Ukraine is a U.S. provoked war designed to destabilize, weaken, and subordinate Russia.

War on the Working Class

To prepare for this war of planetary annihilation, the top 1% has declared class war on those who work for wages, the working class. As in Europe, the working class is being made to pay the cost of a massive military buildup. In the U.S. mass layoffs, cuts to Healthcare for Veterans, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Public Health, Public Education, Environmental Protection, and more will deprive the working class, the vast majority, of essential services. Funds for the military continue to increase, and the rich benefit most from tax cuts while tariffs/sales taxes will increase prices for everybody.

The administration is stripping away the right to free speech. Unmarked cars and men in masks, arresting and abducting legal residents for their political views, and without charges taking them out of state or deporting them to unknown prisons and held without any rights. These are the actions of a police state.

War and Domination or Peace and Social Needs

Workers can take matters into their own hands and organize against the warmongers and police state by building independent working class struggle for the needs and rights of the vast majority. The people have the right and duty to resist.

The Right to Rebellion is the RIGHT AND DUTY of people to alter or abolish a government that acts AGAINST THE COMMON INTERESTS or THREATENS THE SAFETY OF THE PEOPLE. The belief in this right has justified social uprisings for over one thousand years, including the American, French, and Russian Revolutions.