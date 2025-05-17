To Be a (REAL) Jew

In 1988 I was travelling from NYC to Arizona by plane one night. It was a long 5 hour flight, and we were on a jumbo jet. I was standing alongside this man, early 40s perhaps, who said he was an Israeli engineer. During our conversation, I asked about his feelings on the Palestinian situation, and please remember that this was 1988. He began explaining things as he saw it, and then said the following, with no emotion at all:

You have to understand that we Israelis see the Palestinians as you in the USA see your blacks. Quite honestly, they breed like rabbits, and if this continues they will outnumber us with their excess population. As much as I hate to admit it, the only recourse we have is to push them into the sea before they totally overwhelm us!

This writer has been a student of both WW2 and the Jewish Holocaust for most of my adult life. I believe it was 1988 or 89 and I was home watching the made for television movie Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story. A scene from the film caused me great consternation. In it, Wiesenthal, played by Ben Kingsley, is searching for his mother at the railroad station. He had heard that she was going to be ‘deported,’ and he knew what that really meant. She was obviously in one of the crowded ‘cattle cars’ ready to depart the station. He was on the platform yelling out her name. There was a German guard off in the near distance. Wiesenthal was desperate. Who wouldn’t be, knowing your mother, the woman who nurtured you and loved you unconditionally, was most likely being sent to her death. Suddenly, he heard a cry from one of the cattle cars: “Simon!” He looked in the direction of the car that the cry came from. The train began to pull away, and the guard was between Wiesenthal and his mother’s cattle car. He fell to his knees and silently wept, so as not to startle the German soldier.

I quickly wiped my own eyes and grabbed a pen and notepad. This is what I wrote within a few minutes:

Never Again

To be a Jew

and outcast with nothing

neither the dignity of a cell

nor the honor of a soldier

hunted, tormented shamelessly

JUST FOR BEING A JEW!

To be a Jew

homeless, loved by no one

godless, but in memory

of a Father so forgiving

yet turned away once more

JUST FOR BEING A JEW!

To be a Jew

a creature of the day

for the night has eyes

eyes that can condemn

eyes that can haunt

JUST FOR BEING A JEW!

To be a Jew

standing proud in cattle cars

marching silently towards death

for only God holds redemption

for those who are the chosen

JUST FOR BEING A JEW!

My poem was laser engraved onto a plaque and sent to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, where it remains today as part of the holocaust museum’s archives. This is just how affected I was by my study of that horrific era in the history of the 20th Century.

Well, sadly I must state that many of my fellow Jewish brethren (I just found out, through Ancestry.com , that I am 12.5% Jewish, and interestingly, 12.5% Middle Eastern) have failed to understand what the Holocaust really meant. To forcefully remove perhaps as many as 750,000 Palestinians from THEIR HOMES in 1948 to finalize the Jewish state of Israel makes one recall similar such actions by the Germans at the outset of WW2. Is the ghetto that Gaza had become that much different than the ghettos created in Warsaw and Krakow? The Germans allowed for their citizens to move into areas in Poland and other Eastern countries, after displacing the natives of those areas (many being Jewish) under the guise of Lebensraum or ‘living space.’ How is that any different from many of my Jewish fellow citizens from Borough Park, Brooklyn and other places moving to Israel and forming settlements in former Palestinian areas? How in the hell does a Jewish person from another country have such living rights over a Palestinian whose family has lived there for countless generations?

As I write the IDF (Israel Defense Forces, what a joke for a name) continue to bomb the **** out of Gaza, killing countless Palestinians, many little children and the elderly. I can recall being at Brooklyn College, circa late 1960s, and running into what we called ‘Yami boppers,’ right-wing Jewish students wearing skull caps. They spoke with vitriol about the Arabs and in defending their ‘homeland.’ As if Israel was their home! It is most likely those folks and their children and grandchildren who now make up the ‘settler class’ in what was once Arab East Jerusalem and other areas. You can notice these brave settlers by the AK 15s and AK 45s they carry as they intimidate. Sadly, the only difference between those people and the German settlers in Poland and Ukraine are those skull caps.