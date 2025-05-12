China’s government released its white paper on tracing the origins of SARS-CoV-2, wherein it stated:

The US should cease from shifting blame and evading responsibility, stop finding external excuses for its internal malaise, and genuinely reflect on and overhaul its public health policies. The US cannot continue to turn a deaf ear to the numerous questions over its conduct. It must promptly respond to the legitimate concerns of the international community, proactively share with the WHO data on its early suspected cases, disclose information about Fort Detrick, its global network of biological laboratories, and the so-called research conducted therein, and provide a responsible account to the global public.