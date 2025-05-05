The New Face of Globalist Tyranny?

by Allen Forrest / May 5th, 2025

Klaus Scwab is gone and so is WEF alumnus Justin Trudeau. But in comes Mark Carney whose curriculum vitae is displayed on the WEF website as a WEF agenda contributor.

