The Moral Bankruptcy of The West

The collective “The West” is now not ONLY supporting (and the U.S. Government itself is supplying virtually all of the bombs, ammunition, weapons, and satellite intelligence to) Israel’s (and America’s) genocide against the formerly 2.2 million Gazans, but also is making life hell for journalists who honestly report this and other ugly realities that The West is perpetrating, such as in order to achieve its dream ever since 25 July 1945 to capture Russia (add it to their empire). Furthermore, it started supplying weapons and training to al-Qaeda in Syria, ever since 2012, in order finally to overthrow and replace the secular leader of a united non-sectarian Syria, Bashar al-Assad, which they achieved finally in 2024, producing there a failed state dominated by fundamentalist-Sunni jihadists, whom The West now accepts — after over a decade of having done everything to sanction and otherwise to defeat what had till-then been a secular Syria, but now is a rabidly fundamentalist-Sunni Government.

A more evil group of countries than this actual “Axis of Evil” — the U.S./UK/Israel Empire (which also includes almost all of Europe (other than Slovakia, Hungary, and, of course, Russia itself) — cannot be imagined, with the possible exception of WW2’s Axis fascist alliance, which was the closest analogue to it, in its basic ideology, of racist-fascist-imperialistic supremacism and warmongering, otherwise called (as an international ideology) simply Nazism. The U.S. and its colonies (‘allies’) (or “The U.S. Empire”) has been this way, Nazi, ever since 25 July 1945. This, the world’s last empire — that which is headed by the U.S. Government — must therefore be terminated ASAP, if a nuclear WW3 is to be avoided as being its final result. This is so, especially because the rest of the world is now forming alliances, such as the BRICS nations, in order to protect themselves from it, and there is no way in which the increasingly exposed U.S. Nazism will be able to win — not EVEN if there will be a WW3, because that would produce at least half of the human population being killed within the first two years after the explosions, and it would therefore produce only a lose-lose result, NOT the win-lose one that the warmongers in Washington are aiming for. Those warmongers must be simply eliminated — not all of human civilization.

Regarding the Empire’s “making life hell for journalists who honestly report this and other ugly realities that The West is perpetrating, such as in order to achieve its dream ever since 25 July 1945 to capture Russia,” Wolfgang Bittner issued on May 27 his post “on the sanctioning of Alina Lipp and Thomas Röper – a statement of solidarity,” and I shall here reproduce it in full:

Declaration of bankruptcy for the rule of law In the “liberal democracy” in which we live, according to Berlin’s leading politicians, anyone who does not do their bit can be intimidated, punished or eliminated, be it through unlawfully ordered house searches, fines or – as has happened in individual cases – imprisonment. The excesses are increasing. The European Union undertook a serious encroachment on freedom of expression and freedom of the press, which represents a new dimension of unlawful threats and punishments against journalists critical of the government and their supporters, as part of its 17th sanctions package against Russia adopted on May 20, 2025. Two German citizens, the journalist and author Thomas Röper and the journalist and blogger Alina Lipp, are affected for the first time. Both live in Russia and report from there. They are accused of “systematically spreading misinformation about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine” in their wide-reaching blogs, denying the Ukrainian government its legitimacy and participating in an armed conflict in a third country by “manipulating information and exerting influence”. Thomas Röper and Alina Lipp are banned from entering and transiting the country and their assets in Europe are “frozen”. It is also ordered that “no funds or economic resources may be made available to them, either directly or indirectly”. This also means that any sellers or donors are liable to prosecution, whereby a deliberate breach of sanctions under the EU provisions, which are to be incorporated into national criminal law, can be punished with imprisonment. The process, which would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, is making waves in the alternative media, while in the bourgeois [there is nothing “bourgeois” or middle-class about it; it is instead controlled by billionaires — the extremely wealthiest of ALL “classes”] media, in line with their political and ideological orientation, there is some understanding for the defense against “Russian hybrid threats”, “false information” and “Kremlin propaganda”. But what is happening, what the EU Commission in Brussels is arrogating to itself in front of everyone’s eyes, is a monstrosity. The suspension of civil rights without a hearing, charge and judgment, combined with the punishment of German citizens through sanctions, is a declaration of bankruptcy for the rule of law. Professional bans and expropriations are being imposed on the basis of questionable accusations, which means that the Commission is blatantly exceeding its powers. The question of who will be executed next is open to debate. This development is untenable and should not be tolerated. What is needed is a complaint to the European Court of Justice and criminal charges against those responsible for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court. We are calling on lawyers who have retained their incorruptibility.

I had previously (and with links to the sources) written about this, in my April 27th “Nazis have retaken Germany, but this time serving America’s nazis,” in which Bittner addressed in detail the Röper case, and I addressed in detail the Lipp case.

Bittner had earlier summarized his broader understanding of how what he calls the “Anglo-American” empire works, here. I have explained it with full documentation in my articles, and, in greater depth, in my 2022 book America’s Empire of Evil.