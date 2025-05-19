The Death of Christos Tsoutsouvis

May 15 in Anarchist History:

This Day in Anarchist History, May 15, we remember the insurrectionary life and tragic, early death of Christos Tsoutsouvis.

Tsoutsouvis had been a member of one of the first Greek leftist guerrilla orgs known as the ELA or Revolutionary People’s Struggle.

Over the years he participated in a number of militant acts of property destruction and later graduated to political assassinations targeting some of the worst perpetrators of torture of the Greek military junta.

He died on 15 May 1985 in a shoot out with the police in which he managed to take 3 of them with him.