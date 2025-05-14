Liberation of the Palestinians

Israel and its worldwide supporters are relatively few, maybe 50 million confined to the western world, compared to those who recognize the genocide of the Palestinian people, maybe 500 million throughout all continents. Despite the disparity in numbers, Israel and its followers have overwhelmingly controlled the information sources, media involvement, and government apparatuses throughout the western world. The Palestinians have won the “battle of minds,” and are ready to lose the “battle for liberation.” How can this be?

How can governments and those in powerful positions permit an obvious genocide? What does a human being gain from being party to the murder of others? No reason and no necessity. The indigenous Palestinians have always been willing to share space with the foreign Jews, and the Jews can live anywhere. They don’t need barren hilltops and parched deserts to satisfy their daily living.

The “how” is best answered by the Zionists’ organization ability. From day one of their origin, the Zionists carefully planned the manipulations of western life — political, cultural, entertainment, educational, and economic — providing the questions and controlling the answers, steering populations from disbelief into their beliefs, making their victims the aggressors and their aggressions a defense of their victimhood. This did not occur unnoticed and has infuriated populations in many countries, resulting in a backlash against the Jewish people, which the Zionist used to their advantage — reaction to nefarious deeds and protests against genocide are anti-Semitism. Oh, how they suffer.

The success of the Zionists’ mission is due to their diabolical organization ability. The military prowess, complete with a nuclear arsenal, evolved from organizing trickery and knavery into establishing themselves as helpless and desperate, a subterfuge that fooled an unknowing and innocent world. Failure to halt the oppression of the Palestinian people is related to the inability to counter the Zionists’ methodical planning and regional operations, to create a worldwide organization that takes the offensive, exposes the Zionist manipulations of societies, and sets a different tone to the happenings, a tone that is beneficial to the Palestinians. The trajectory to destruction has been unidirectional and, without effective organizations to stand against the thought control, the destruction will soon be complete.

Difficulties emerge. it is difficult for those who walk the high road and will not compromise with accepted moral values to contend the Zionists who use treacherous methods to promote their cause — harassments, illegitimate accusations, and profane charges of anti-Semitism, even assassinations, bribery and coercion. Their public relations efforts can be subtle, injected into programs such as PBS’ Antiques Roadshow and Finding Your Roots as everyday conversation. Tomorrow is too late. The Palestinians need organizations.

(1) Website(s) that articulate clearly expressed information that guide messages to audiences and respond to the misinformation distributed by Israel’s loyal army of followers.

My experience is that too few have sufficiently detailed information that counter fraudulent narratives perpetrated by Israel’s supporters. As examples:

Nobody had to obey UN Resolution 181, the partition plan. The UN General Assembly does not have the power to enforce its own actions directly. Its resolutions are recommendations, and not legally binding.

The UN did not create two states; it divided one Palestinian state into two states — a Palestinian state composed of almost 100 percent Palestinians, and a Palestinian state composed of about 650,000 native to the area, of whom about 60 percent were Palestinians (400,000 Palestinians), and 40 percent were foreign Jews and their children (250,000), who had arrived earlier to live permanently in Palestine. Another contingent of foreign Jews (250,000) had arrived for expediency and not with intention of remaining in the British Mandate.

Arab armies did not invade and attack Israel. Besides the Jordanian Arab Legion, which remained in Jerusalem, the only Arab army of significance in numbers and unified command was the Egyptian army. The Egyptians only entered territory that was awarded to the state composed of nearly 100 percent Palestinians and with the attempt to recapture Palestinian territories that were seized by the Zionist forces.

The propagation of misleading information is punishing and importunes a website(s) that can provide credible information.

(2) Organizations in all nations that design daily protests, rallies, meetings, and discussions and provide information on the legal aspects, logistics, and formation of the meetings and protests.

Street and campus protests have been rewarding — energizing crowds and alerting masses, but running into two barriers — unless there is violence, media coverage is limited, and the protests are made to appear as expressions of anti-Semitism.

These barriers are overcome by abundant protests, daily, worldwide, in every plot of land, and more personally directed — before embassies, before media headquarters, before industrial partners to the crimes, on street corners, on main boulevards, in libraries, in homes, in cultural and religious centers; an inundation of anger at those who support the genocide, a touch at the nerves of those who are humane and regard then sanctity of human life. Where are the 1.4 billion Catholics following the deceased Pope Francis’ pleas to halt the genocide? Don’t they vote?

(3) Websites in all nations that describe the activities, protests, meetings, and discussions appearing in every country. Three websites, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, and Popular Resistance partially fill the gap. A decade ago, and found on the Wayback Machine, websites published a calendar of all resistance and protests events throughout the nation. The calendar with all events is mandatory. Where is any today, and why not?

(4) Political action that analyzes the means by which a small coterie of Zionists can influence government officials to defend Jewish citizens and a foreign nation before defending their own constituents and their own nation. Seems anything can be said about Catholics, Quakers, Chinese, atheists, and zebras without arousing official replies. Curse USA and the pilgrims and no condemnation. Hint you might not like Jews, Israel is committing genocide, and the Zionists are deceptive oppressors and expect a call from the FBI.

Government officials supporting Israel are “enemies of the state” and are committing treason. Aren’t there any “think tanks” that can give thought to exposing this treason and forcing the genocidal representatives to change their behavior. Aren’t there any “think tanks” that can give thought to resolving the number one issue that has enabled the oppression? Why cannot governments learn they are responsible for a genocide and why aren’t there programs that force them to change their actions?

(5) Legal fund that supports activists caught in the fraudulent legal processes that Zionists use to stifle opposition. The scurrilous Anti-discrimination League (ADL) has been sued and been judged guilty on several occasions. Obtain some of the deep pockets from Qatar and the Zionists might learn to behave more legally and correctly.

I have attempted to create a website that answers organization number one and acts as an information source.

Organizations number two and three are not complex and can be handled by those who can gather and publish information.

Organization number four is difficult, but an abundant good thinkers and “think tanks” exists. Getting brains together that can solicit information, absorb it, discuss it and provide a path to nirvana is not unreasonable. Preventing genocide is a worthwhile motivation.

Organization five needs experienced fund raisers, access to philanthropists, and a capable legal team.

For those interested, which I hope will be everybody and those receiving chain messages that encompass the world, the website that contains a list of “talking points” information is available at: https://www. alternativeinsight.com/ME_ TalkingPoints.html.

From this site, the articles can be reached. I will continually update the website and am open to suggestions of making the website more effective. I will not be able to address adding any articles to the website; too time consuming.

If a unidirectional past dictates the future, then I have doubts this message to the universe will have much effect. I have tried previously and have had no success. Millions of dedicated, well-meaning and praiseworthy individuals and thousand of groups have labored energetically and resourcefully to prevent the oppressions and halt the genocide. Unfortunately, the efforts have not changed the reality. My unbiased opinion is that this is the only way to stop the genocide, it is the last opportunity, and, if not implemented, the Palestinians are doomed.