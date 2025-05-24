Justice Demands Action against Zionism, not Hypocritical Rhetoric from the States of the “West”

Just as Nazi Germany sought the total elimination of Jewish life, the state of Israel, with full U.S. support, is now openly pursuing the systematic annihilation of the people of Gaza, the acceleration of mass displacement in the West Bank, and the denial of Palestinian nationhood itself. Those who dare to speak out are vilified, censored, or stripped of their livelihoods, ensuring complicity through coercion. The Black Alliance for Peace rejects this moral and political blackmail. True solidarity demands courage—refusing to be silenced or pacified as we witness, document, and resist this ongoing genocide. History will judge not only the perpetrators but also those who stood by in cowardly silence.

BAP will not allow false accusations of antisemitism to be cynically weaponized as a political tool to suppress dissent, shield Israel from accountability, and provide cover for cowards in “Western” governments. The prevention of genocide is a duty of all of humanity, and threats and symbolic gestures are not enough. The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom issued a statement this week condemning Israel for depriving Palestinians in Gaza of urgently needed humanitarian aid. While the state of Israel, as an occupying power, has a legal responsibility to provide aid, simply providing aid is not the issue. Israel imposed the blockade of food, water, fuel, and medicine creating and perpetuating ethnic cleansing, a genocidal act, a crime that most of the Western powers have supported by either giving material aid to Israel or doing nothing to prevent these war crimes.

Now the UK, Canada, and France have issued a late, ineffectual, and hypocritical call for Israel to allow aid into Gaza, yet even at this late stage, they fall short of taking any legitimate action to stop the continuous unfolding horror. The Genocide Convention is clear – states have a responsibility to prevent and punish the crime of genocide. As the states of the “West” are unwilling to prevent and punish genocide, and they have shown time and time again that they are, then more decisive action is needed.

The project of the zionist occupation is premised on the destruction of Palestinian life, culture, and community – it is the zionist occupation’s existence in this form that has resulted in this 19-month-long genocidal campaign and emerging Final Solution against the Palestinian people. The current positions of states of the “West” that call for aid while legitimizing the occupation of Palestine will at best enable limited and momentary relief, while ensuring the maintenance of this white supremacist, genocidal project. Instead, there must be immediate & concrete measures taken against the racist fascist zionist occupation that goes by the name of “Israel” – arms embargo, economic sanctions, suspension of credit, goods produced from any part of “Israel,” and the arrest and prosecution of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders and further warrants for other genocide enablers such as Joe Biden and Donald Trump!

Those with the power to do so can either take such measures or abdicate their humanity. Palestine will not be free until Zionism, along with all white supremacist ideologies, is defeated. BAP will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the final defeat of global white supremacy that is materially grounded in imperialism.

We have chosen the side of humanity. Our lives, like the lives of Palestinians, are inextricably bound by this historical imperative.