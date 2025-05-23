Getting Bogged Down: The State and the Natural Environment in Art

We have no prairies

To slice a big sun at evening–

Everywhere the eye concedes to

Encrouching horizon,

Is wooed into the cyclops’ eye

Of a tarn. Our unfenced country

Is bog that keeps crusting

Between the sights of the sun

“Bogland” by Seamus Heaney

A fascinating exhibition called BogSkin has just finished in the RHA (Royal Hibernian Academy of Arts) in Dublin celebrating the long relationship between the Irish people and their changing perceptions of the many bogs in Ireland.

The exhibition looked at our changing perceptions of the bogs: as a source of fuel, as Romantic and mysterious, as a damaged and unique form of our environment, as a source of scientific knowledge about sensitive ecosystems, and as potential for recovery in the future.

The bog(n.) [“wet, soft, spongy ground with soil chiefly composed of decaying vegetable matter,” c. 1500, from Gaelic ] in Dublin slang means the W.C. but in general has been a source of fuel for centuries as locals with Turbary rights, that is, the legal entitlement to cut and collect turf or peat from a specific area of bogland for personal use, primarily as fuel. The bog is cut from banks with a slane or sleán and dried in footings whereby the long pieces of wet turf are leaned up against each other to dry out for winter fuel.

This tradition can be seen clearly in Amelia Stein’s four black and white photographs from 2015.

Amelia Stein’s four black and white photographs: Turf Drying, Turf Bags, Kilgalligan, Cut Turf, Portacloy.

Bogs are a relatively unique heritage of Ireland in Europe now, as so much bogland was destroyed in other countries. Their accompanying ecosystems have fallen under the state protection of the EU Habitats Directive which “aims to protect over a thousand species, including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish invertebrates, and plants, and 230 characteristic habitat types.

The overall objective is to ensure that these species and habitat types are maintained, or restored, to a favourable conservation status within the EU.”