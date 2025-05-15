Gaza Stripped and 77 Years of the Nakba

May 15 marks the 77th anniversary of the Nakba in the shadow of Israel’s continuing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and increased aggression and colonial expansion in the West Bank. Our newest visual, “Gaza, Stripped: The Colonial Isolation Of Gaza,” was created in partnership with Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights to show the many layers of colonial fragmentation and control that Palestinian lands are subjected to, shaped by the legacy of British colonialism, the Nakba, and decades of ongoing Zionist settler colonialism.

Gaza is a place with thousands of years of history—an ancient coastal city that has long been a crossroads of cultures and trade. The term “Gaza Strip” first appeared on the map in 1948, as a Zionist colonial invention designed to confine 27% of the 750,000 Palestinians who were forcibly uprooted from their villages during the Nakba to 1% of historic Palestine. This visual highlights how decades of isolation, blockade and military control led to the harsh reality of Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocide that we are witnessing today.