Elon Musk’s Worst Nightmare Is Happening (But Not How You Think)

Tesla was once the undisputed king of electric vehicles but BYD is now the King. In this video, we break down how China’s BYD dethroned Elon Musk’s Tesla to become the world’s #1 EV manufacturer. From dominating domestic sales to overtaking Tesla in global deliveries, BYD’s meteoric rise is reshaping the future of the auto industry — and it’s all part of China’s larger plan to lead in green technology.

Cyrus Janssen is a geopolitical analyst, investor, speaker, and social media influencer with over 1 million fans across his social media platforms. Born in the United States, Cyrus lived abroad for 15 years in China and Canada and enjoys sharing cultural and geopolitical insights from his travels to over 60+ countries.