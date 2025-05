This visual exposes Britain’s extensive collaboration with Israel’s genocide in Gaza. British military forces, arms manufacturers, and industries provide supply lines and military parts that Israel depends on to continue its aggression against Palestinians. While Israeli jets reduce Gaza to rubble, Britain’s politicians bypass their own laws regulating weapons sales to keep these planes flying.

