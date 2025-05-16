Committees of Correspondence

Early in life, I learned of the deliberate manner by which Zionists confuse the public and frame the Middle East conflicts to favor them. Commentators have gone to great length to explain the “special relationship” between Israel and the United States, treating it as a unique affair, in which both benefit. This slogan is a hoax, which originated during World War II as a description of the relationship between embattled Great Britain and a still neutral United States. Somehow and somewhere, a clever someone adapted the World War II slogan to Israel and managed to insert the relationship into the everyday activities of several western nations.

I witnessed Israeli immigrants inviting fellow workers to their homes and lecturing them on why they should support Israel. I know of them going to synagogues and urging the Rabbis to place the Israeli flag next to the American flag, which is now de rigeur. Contracts are given to Israeli organizations and company secrets are funneled to Israeli organizations.

In public schools, efforts are made to gain support for Israel by emphasis on the World War II Holocaust (nothing on the Nakba), and with events organized to attack Israel’s adversaries. I saw students brought to a school library for them to choose general biographies to read, seven out of ten were of personalities from the World War II Holocaust. One librarian, and behaving nervously, showed her ignorance of the topic by referring to Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg as a Nazi officer who helped the Jews. The World War II Holocaust has a vital place in history, but treating it as a purposeful commodity demeans the lost lives. The Free Darfur movement, accused of alliance with Israeli interests due to Israel’s enmity toward Sudan at that time, organized public school demonstrations against Sudan for purported genocide. Local synagogues advertised the action.

I knew of everyday U.S. citizens acting as research centers for Israel, accumulating social, political and economic statistics on American industrial and commercial life and sending it to Israel ─ unregistered foreign agents whose activities are illegal. Students and visiting professors from Israel arrive with more concerns than learning. I have noticed them at university conferences countering Palestinian expressions of grievances with statements such as, “The West Bank roads that Israel is building are meant to serve Palestinians one day,” and then congregate after the meeting to discuss what they can do to counter the remarks made at the meeting. A visiting professor to St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, who was denied using his grant to teach Holocaust studies, sued the university for anti-Semitism and won his case. St. Cloud now has a Jewish Studies and Resources Center but no courses, only a document center.

Georgetown, and many other universities, has a Center for Jewish Civilization (what is Jewish civilization?) that has one principal core course: INAF-1990: Introduction to Jewish Civilization. “This course provides a foundation for the study of Jewish civilization,” which can be taught in five seconds — no known unique contributions to civilization by a Jewish community, maybe by individuals, but not as a community. This Center for Jewish Civilization has periodic meetings, open to the public whose topics have nothing to do with any Jewish civilization and have much to do with Israel ─ real reason for its existence. Most talks are on the World War II Holocaust, Jewish Israel, and the almost non-existent anti-Semitism. No talks on Maimonides and other Jewish philosophers. No talks on past Jewish life in Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, and Europe.

Political, “think tank,” peace, and cultural organizations in Washington, D.C. are unusually populated with Israelis and Israel supporters. One route that I have noticed is where a person obtains credentials from an Israeli institute, is awarded a grant to visit the United states by a sketchy organization, eventually receives an invitation (by a friend) to lecture at a university and becomes recognized as an expert on the Middle East. This leads to a recommendation for a fellowship at a Middle East “think tank,” more recognition, and soon we have an artificially prepared “Middle East expert” who ingratiates with peace groups and tries to steer everyone, including those at the institutions and universities, to lessen aggressive attitudes toward Israel. Nothing too extreme, only a neutralization of activity.

Repetitions of the biblical David and Goliath story, the mythical Exodus, the fictional novel and Hollywood fabricated film called Exodus, and the moribund Kibbutzim presentations, with their Airbnb rental agents posing as sturdy farmers, make it difficult to ascertain if Israel is a country or a public relations stunt. The many organizations that perpetuate the myths and influence parliamentary bodies to favor Israel have no equivalents in the international scene. They have enabled Israel’s oppression and diabolical nature ─ the daily killings of Palestinians, land seizures, and heartless evictions. Number one on the agenda of those who recognize and oppose Israel’s nefarious activities is combating the deception, infiltration, and the global army of pro-Israel groups. This has gained momentum but has not changed the trajectory ─ extermination of the Palestinian people.

Too few know much; too many know little. A coordinated and bludgeoning effort, which shoves the truth into the corner pocket of each person’s billiard mind, which rouses the intellect against those who promote the genocide, and provokes people to act, is a beckoning enterprise. A central source that disburses “talking points,” that distributes knowledge, that provides access to information and rebuttals to disinformation will fill a gap. Knowing where to go and learning what to say are vital factors for combatting the deceptions that Israel’s supporters offer. The Palestinian movement needs committees of correspondence.

The original committees of correspondence “were a collection of American political organizations that sought to coordinate opposition to British Parliament and, later, support for American independence during the American Revolution. The brainchild of Samuel Adams, the committees sought to establish, through the writing of letters, an underground network of communication among Patriot leaders in the Thirteen Colonies.”

Working above ground, in every available space of planet Earth, in every hallway of parliamentary governments, and in every airspace that allows breaths and sounds, a new network of committees of correspondence will distribute reliable and decisive information that answers questions and proves Israel is a criminal activity, is engaged in the genocide of the Palestinian people, engages supporters who are partners to crimes, and bribes legislative supporters who are traitors to their peoples. The organizations will convey specific information and provoke constant talks — in homes, at scheduled meetings, at online forums, in schools, churches, libraries, in every inch of public space. Daily demonstrations and protests throughout the universe will accompany the mass distribution of information.

Too much to chew on for the moment. Part II of this excursion into freeing the world of the Zionist menace will detail the method of organization and the contents of the information. Details will shortly appear.