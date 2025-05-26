80% of U.S. Senators Now Back Blockade of Russia

As-of now, 80% of the 100 U.S. Senators — that’s 80 U.S. Senators — are co-sponsors of the bill that was written by the U.S. Senate’s arch-neoconservative (i.e., pro-MIC or pro Military Industrial Complex) U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham (R-SC), to blockade shipments of Russian oil, and to punish all nations which refuse to comply with the blockade. This bill is written as an economic, not a military, blockade; it is a sanctions bill with secondary sanctions (or “penalties”) against nations that violate the U.S. sanctions against Russia. However, the UK and EU are now contemplating military enforcement as well, so that violators of the proposed U.S. measure would be at hot war against Russia, which is warning that it will protect vessels carrying their oil on the high seas. This could be the shortest way to get to a hot war between Russia and NATO. Of course, whichever side would lose that conventional war would then face the decision of whether to escalate to the nuclear level, and this would mean a blitz nuclear attack against the decision-making central command that would then be making the determination of how to retaliate against the blitz attack. Once that central-command center would be obliterated, we would already be in WW3, which would kill an estimated half of the world’s human population within two years.

Short of that (i.e., short of a full blockade or even merely the economic sanctions), what is now being put into place is the establishment, by “The West” (the U.S. and its colonies or ‘allies’), of a new “Iron Curtain,” but this time walling-off commerce between The East and The West. This is what the neoconservatives (such as almost all of the U.S. Senate and House) are driving us toward. For example: the proposed legislation would impose a 500 percent tariff on imported goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products. The goal is to force countries NOT to make those purchases from Russian suppliers, or even from resellers of those Russian products. It’s a 500% tariff upon goods from any country that buys those Russian products; and, so, is extremely hostile toward any country that is NOT hostile to Russia. Similarly, U.S. President George W. Bush said to the world’s nations — and instructed America’s military that their task is to enforce — “You’re either with us or against us.” Every nation is either an ‘ally’, or an enemy. If the future now belongs to The East — basically Asia, which is the largest of all continents and by far the richest both in natural resources and in human resources, and which is led by such nations as China and Russia — then The West’s Iron Curtain will be bringing us to an impoverished West. Since capital is far easier moved (relocated) than people are, our billionaires might lose little or nothing, but everyone else (whose main property is NOT corporate stocks, bonds, etc.) will lose vastly more. Those U.S. Senators represent only their billionaires — not us. The basic myth is that they represent us. Those Senators represent their mega-donors’ corporations, NOT their voters — less still the general public. What we have is NOT democracy; it is instead an aristocracy of pure wealth. It is a system in which a person’s worth is that person’s wealth, or “net worth.” (For example, the poor are merely a burden that needs to be gotten rid of; and, in foreign affairs, the Gazans should be eliminated altogether.)

The basic problem is that elected Governmental officials have actually been s‘elected’ by the billionaires who had funded their political careers by being the mega-donors to, and the controllers of the corporations that advertise in, the ‘news’-media so as to control what the voters will know, and thus how they will vote in those ‘democratic’ ‘elections’ (that are actually billionaires’ s‘elections’). I have further documented this problem here. At the end of that article, its last link is to my proposed solution to the problem.

To merely continue on the path toward which we are heading is unacceptable. Although it is extremely profitable for billionaires, it is heading toward global suicide. The billionaires, left to their own devices, will not change their ways. An off-ramp from the present system must be taken now; and the only real question is: which one, and where to? Those are the two questions addressed in those two articles (each one of which contradicts the virtually universally-believed myths about what the term “democracy” fundamentally MEANS: re-DEFINING that term is crucial in order in order to get out of that rut — the rut that flows toward WW3).