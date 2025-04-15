Zelensky Shuns Talks with Russia

FILE PHOTO: Vladimir Zelensky.

Mert Gokhankoc / dia images via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has cast doubt on the possibility of direct peace talks with Russia, citing the lack of trust between the two countries. His comments come as Moscow has accused Kiev of repeatedly violating a US-mediated agreement not to strike energy facilities.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Zelensky accused Russia of numerous atrocities during the conflict, stating that Moscow’s recent strikes showed that “we can’t trust negotiations with Russia.”

Zelensky was referring to a Russian strike on the city of Krivoy Rog earlier this month which Kiev claims resulted in the death of 19 people. Moscow, however, has said that the attack targeted a meeting of Ukrainian commanders and Western instructors, claiming that up to 85 soldiers and officers were killed. The Kremlin has also insisted that only military-related facilities are being targeted.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that his personal view of Russian President Vladimir Putin was defined by “100% hatred,” but acknowledged that “this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t work to end the war as soon as possible and transition to diplomacy.”

Zelensky also warned that without American backing – which has been called into question since US President Donald Trump returned to office – Ukraine could suffer severe consequences. “Without the United States, we will suffer great losses. Human and territorial. So, I wouldn’t like to consider that,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader went on to lament that the “Russian narratives are prevailing in the US,” adding “this speaks to the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on America, on US politics, and US politicians.”

While Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to negotiations, Zelensky signed a decree banning talks with the Russian government in 2022 after four former Ukrainian territories voted to join Russia.

After Zelensky’s presidential term expired last year and he refused to hold a new election, citing martial law, Moscow declared him “illegitimate,” insisting that the legal authority now rests with Ukraine’s parliament.

Putin has said that any documents outlining a potential peace settlement could be signed only by the legitimate Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky’s comments come as Russia has accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating a Trump-brokered moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure. Moscow has said that while it reserves the right to retaliate against the strikes, it has chosen to honor the agreement as a sign of improving relations with Washington.

As for the terms of a potential peace deal, Moscow insists that any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, including NATO’s expansion toward its borders. It also continues to demand that Ukraine renounce its ambition to join the bloc and formally recognize Crimea and four other regions as Russian territory.