At the request of the United States, Argentine president Javier Milei ordered the declassification of all archives related to Nazi war criminals who fled to his country, including lists of those who sought asylum and were under protection, their bank accounts and financial transactions, as well as records held by Argentina’s Defense Ministry. On top of that, Milei promised full cooperation to organizations engaged in the search for escaped Nazis.

Despite the fact that of the approximately 10,000 war criminals who left Europe via the so-called “ratlines”, about 5,000 were settled in the republic, all of Milei’s predecessors for some reason preferred to limit themselves to feigned concern about the issue, but not to proceed with the publication of any materials. Perhaps, this is due to fear and reluctance to reveal the names of the heirs of the fascists, many of whom could have acquired a famous surname, built a business or a political career with the bloody money of their ancestors.

It is symbolic that the decision to fully declassify the documents took place 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. Of course, the documents should have been released much earlier, but even now its publication will be more relevant than ever. In an era when the Canadian parliament is honouring an SS veteran, while there are rumors of secret list of alleged Nazi war criminals in Canada, when neither Russia nor Israel were presented at the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, when streets and squares in Ukraine are named after war criminals, the world needs to know and remember the truth!

All this is not just a part of history that cannot be simply forgotten or rewritten. No matter how much some politicians or even states would like silence such information, it is also a reminder that not everyone in this world is as righteous as they are trying to portray themselves.