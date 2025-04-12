When they shelled us with the second missile, I woke up and was surrounded by rubble. I realized that my leg had been cut off…. My father and mother were martyred. My brother Mohammad and my sister Dalia, too. I only want one thing: for the war to end. — Dunia, 12 years old, in an interview with Defense for Children-International. Read her story in our most recent visual, Stolen Steps.

The ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians has made Gaza “the world’s most dangerous place to be a child.” For every child Israel kills, many more are wounded or maimed, causing mass amputations and disablement that amount to a direct assault on the collective Palestinian body. Our latest visual, created in partnership with Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), tells the stories of children whose lives and limbs have been stolen by Israel, and how Israel’s targeted destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system makes it impossible for them to access much-needed medical supplies and rehabilitation services.





















From forced starvation, to scholasticide, to mass displacement, to mass disablement, to mass killing, to separation from caregivers and loved ones, children in Gaza are facing conditions that no child should ever face anywhere in the world.