No Wonder
by Allen Forrest / April 19th, 2025
We found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated and that the booster doses were ineffective. We also found a slight but statistically significant loss of life expectancy for those vaccinated with 2 or 3/4 doses.
— Cited from conclusion in Alessandria, M., Malatesta, G. M., Berrino, F., & Donzelli, A. (2024). A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province. Microorganisms, 12(7), 1343. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms12071343
