Lessons from The Shoes of the Fisherman

Everyone this Easter and Passover season should watch Michael Anderson’s 1968 film The Shoes of the Fisherman. Matter of fact just tune into the last 10 minutes. You will see the new Russian Pope, played by Anthony Quinn, telling his followers and the world how to solve the crucial risk of WW3. The Chinese were dying from a horrific famine that impelled their leaders to have no choice but to plan to invade neighboring countries for resources. The new Pope, having visited with the leaders of China and the Soviet Union, gave an order on the day of his coronation. He quoted from the bible:

” And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and knowledge, and though I have all faith and can move mountains, and have not charity… I am nothing!”

He then announced that the Church would sell all of its real estate holdings and all of its possessions to feed the Chinese people and others throughout the world who were malnourished.

How long has it been since those politicians who represent this nation have heeded those words? How long have we seen the Super Rich, who really run our empire, never put into practice what that Pope meant? America, since FDR’s New Deal, has been run by what the gangsters call the D&D ( Deaf and Dumb)? Deaf to the travails of us working stiffs and indigent, and dumb to what is necessary. As this Easter and Passover season comes upon us, the hypocrites bow and scrape at the altars of injustice and intolerance. It is time for we the mass of citizens shake our fists and find suitable replacements. A ten minute tour of a supermarket will meet good, decent leaders to be. The truck driver, the schoolteacher, the sales clerk, the nurse and urgent care doc, all with the caring and charity of that Pope from the film.