If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed—most likely targeted—by the Israeli occupation forces […] I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza. Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories – until Palestine is free. — Hossam Shabat on X

In this fourth update of the visual “Killing the Story,” we continue to honor the hundreds of Palestinian journalists killed by Israel since 2000, with many more targeted and killed since October 2023. These journalists documented atrocities as they unfolded — voices that the Israeli regime systematically continues to silence.



























These journalists were eyewitnesses, storytellers, truthtellers, and vital voices documenting the horrors unfolding on the ground. They did their heroic, courageous work at great risk to their lives. Their reporting was a form of resistance and a way of preserving memory amidst devastation. By targeting them, the Israeli regime has not only attempted to silence individual voices but to erase entire narratives of hardship, sumud (steadfastness), and injustice.

The targeting of these journalists continues with complete impunity, while major Western media outlets continue to obscure Israel’s actions, thus becoming complicit in genocide.

From Aziz Al Tanh (killed in 2000), to Shireen Abu Akleh (killed in 2022), to Fatimah Hassouna (killed in April 2025), we honor all journalists targeted and killed by Israel, and we uplift their narrative legacy — a legacy of truth, decolonization, resistance, and the urgent need to bear witness.

If I die, I want a loud death. I don’t want to be just breaking news, or a number in a group, I want a death that the world will hear, an impact that will remain through time, and a timeless image that cannot be buried by time or place. — Fatima Hassouna