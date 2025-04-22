How Israel Used October 7 to Spread Propaganda

by Al Jazeera / April 22nd, 2025

This video dives into a groundbreaking investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit, exposing how fabricated stories about October 7 were used to justify mass violence — and how the Western media played along.

