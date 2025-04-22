How Israel Used October 7 to Spread Propaganda

Skip to content
by Al Jazeera / April 22nd, 2025
This video dives into a groundbreaking investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit, exposing how fabricated stories about October 7 were used to justify mass violence — and how the Western media played along.
This article was posted on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 8:39am and is filed under Benjamin Netanyahu, Disinformation, Gaza, Hamas, Israel (part of Mandate Palestine), Media, Narrative, Palestine, Video.
