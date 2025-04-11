As Americans prepare their taxes for Tax Day on April 15, remember that the U.S. government continues to spend the citizen’s money to fund mass violence against Palestinians. What could the U.S. fund instead of more weapons to Israel? In collaboration with our partners, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights-Action (USCPRA), we updated our visual series, Fund Care Not Killing, to show that the $17.9 billion in military funding that U.S. lawmakers sent to Israel to fuel genocide in 2024 could have been used to fund housing, healthcare, education, and solar electricity for millions of Americans instead.





Despite support from over 60% of Americans to halt military funding to Israel, the U.S. continues to aid and abet Israel’s genocide against Palestinians with the American people’s tax dollars. In February, the Trump administration approved an additional $8 billion in arms sales to Israel to fuel its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

While Senator Bernie Sanders attempted to block the sale, it was rejected by the majority of the U.S. Senate.

It is important to continue to push U.S. Congress members to represent the will of the American people. If you are an American citizen or resident, you can take action by emailing your members of Congress to call for an arms embargo on Israel. USCPRA’s site, NotMyTaxDollars.org, has more graphics and posters you can use to tell Americans how much of their tax money is spent fueling Israeli violence.