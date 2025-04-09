Divesting from Genocide and US Authoritarianism

War tax resisters are taking to the streets to call for an end to genocide and protest a president who is exceeding his authority. They are divesting from the taxes that fund war and investing in people, planet, and justice.

The US supports Israel with over $3 billion in military aid each year and has provided more military aid to Israel than any other country since the end of World War II. The endless US war on terror continues with drone warfare in Afghanistan and Yemen. This is often forgotten, but a certain text thread recently reminded the public of this reality. And the US continues its military presence outside its borders with over 800 military bases. In addition, the recently signed National Defense Authorization Act approved $895 billion in funding for fiscal year 2025.

Since US military spending only continues to increase with no end in sight, we are divesting from war by refusing to pay the federal tax dollars that fund it. Some will refuse all or a portion of their tax debt while others live below the taxable income level. We invite everyone to join us in this public campaign of civil disobedience to end war and war funding.

Thousands of people across the United States—from Berkeley to Manhattan—are protesting the US military budget on or around Tax Day (April 15). They will promote war tax resistance and highlight the deep flaws of our current budget.

Local actions include a panel discussion on “Breaking Free from the War Machine: Stories of Tax Resistance” in Washington DC, “Burma Shave” sign display during rush hour in Portland, Oregon, a vigil outside the IRS in Manhattan, and redirection ceremonies where activists will redirect tens of thousands of withheld federal tax dollars to underfunded organizations. Redirection ceremonies are set to take place in Berkeley, California; Portland, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Boston, Massachusetts.

FY2026-pie-chart-for-web

The federal budget for fiscal year 2026 will continue to take our country in the wrong direction. With Trump’s stated goals to eliminate the Dept. of Education, in addition to major cuts in Medicaid, housing assistance, food aid, energy credits, EPA, USAID, Labor, NSF, NASA, Interior, FEMA, IRS, as well as other departments and agencies, we expect that when Trump finally releases his proposed budget for 2026, that military spending will consist of 50% of the overall budget, with $2.7 trillion dedicated to past and present military expenses.

With the invasion of Gaza with US weapons, we saw a historic increase in people calling our office, visiting our website, and attending war tax resistance trainings online and in person. This increased interest in war tax resistance has only continued with the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle helpful government programs while deporting US residents. We have also seen new groups form that are supportive of war tax resistance. For example, Choose Democracy, We the People, and the Tax Resistance Collective have all adopted war tax resistance platforms during the past eighteen months. (On Instagram, these groups can be found at @choosedemocracy, @wtp.resist and @tax.resistance.collective.) We have also seen Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area and the National Lawyers Guild—along with many others—host information sessions on war tax resistance.