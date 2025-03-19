Zero Accountability

Monday night, Israel killed more than 400 Palestinians in a massacre intended to destroy the ceasefire for good. This is not the first time that Israel has tried to upend the agreement. Over the last two months, Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians, blocked aid shipments, and refused to participate in talks on the next phase of the ceasefire.

This is the sixth time we update this visual with figures on Israel’s wanton destruction of Gaza and genocide against Palestinians since October 2023. We used data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Al-Jazeera to update this visual. According to a report released by The Lancet in July 2024, the estimates of Palestinians killed is much higher than the figures included in this visual.

As we grieve this continued devastation and loss, we must not be intimidated into silence. We must continue to push for Israel to be held accountable for its crimes, and demand an arms embargo now.