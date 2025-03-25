Universal Basic Income

by Allen Forrest / March 25th, 2025

Universal Basic Income Explained – Free Money for Everybody?

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 at 7:57am and is filed under Cartoon, Universal Basic Income.