Two Anti-China French “Reporters” Were Caught Lying

And they pulled Adrian Zenz down with them

A popular French TV show recently aired an undercover investigation by two young French journalists, Justine Jankowski and Marine Zambrano, who snuck into multiple clothing factories in China with one aim: to find evidence of forced labor.

And if you watched their program, part of France 2’s “Cash Investigation” series, you might be convinced that they found astonishing and scandalous evidence.

The fact of the matter, though, is that the show’s creators used blatant lies to come to that conclusion, and I have all the evidence on today’s show.

What is even more delicious is that the show also featured seasoned anti-China “academic” Adrian Zenz, who has ended up being exposed by this show at the same time. Two birds with one stone!

Grab a cuppa and come with me as I explain all of the tricks the two female reporters used, and highlight clearly why they are lies.

This is Reports on China, I’m Andy Boreham in Shanghai. Let’s get reporting!