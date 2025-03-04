The Eurocentric U.S. “Left” Carries Water for Neoliberal Right, Again

The supporters of the Ukraine Solidarity Network (USN) inhabit the same contradictory moral and political space as the European leaders who met with Volodymyr Zelensky, their frontman from Ukraine, to reaffirm their collective commitment to the proxy war in Ukraine. The language of self-determination and rights easily flowed from their lips but not one of them had a word to say about the self-determination of Palestinians who are now facing another illegal siege by Israel in occupied Gaza.

This is the terrain of white privilege that must be confronted. The power to define who is human and who has rights. A power that is assumed by the supporters of the Ukraine Solidarity Network and a significant segment of the “whitish” left that attempts to obscure its Eurocentric class collaboration in left rhetoric.

As the proxy war in Ukraine is seemingly coming to an end, it is more glaring than ever that the last three years have exposed a profound failure within large sectors of the U.S. left, particularly their inability to ground their analysis in objective materialist principles rather than subjective moral posturing. This failure is not new; it echoes the left’s misguided alignment with U.S. imperialism in Libya, Syria, Nicaragua, Tigray/Ethiopia, and beyond. By uncritically adopting the narratives of the U.S. State Department and NATO, these leftists have betrayed the anti-imperialist principles they claim to uphold, instead siding with the very forces that perpetuate global oppression and exploitation.

This failure is exemplified by the USN’s statement, which is steeped in eurocentrism and pro-U.S. nationalism, that not only delegitimizes its own narrative but also exposes a broader pattern of collaboration with U.S.-led Western imperialism.

The USN states, “Anyone with an ounce of compassion wants this war to end as soon as possible, but it is morally unacceptable for outsiders to demand that Ukraine surrender. USN continues to support the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination and to decide for themselves what are acceptable terms for a peace deal.” In making an appeal to compassion and morality for the right of self-determination for Ukrainians, the USN has exposed its dismal understanding of the facts that led to the conflict. Their positioning of Ukraine as a hapless victim of Russia’s unprovoked and evil aggression completely blankets the reality that the U.S.-backed coup government, which ousted democratically-elected president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, legitimized a dangerous fascist element already present in the country now installed in the police, military and government. The Kyiv government used those fascist forces to lead the assault on the largely ethnic Russian regions in Donbas, Donetsk, Lugansk, and other cities in the east; and the Minsk II agreement signed by presidents of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany was intentionally violated and was only signed by EU members to give Ukraine time to amass weapons to attack Russia on NATO’s behalf, as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted in late 2022.

The USN completely dismisses the geostrategic goal of some sectors of U.S. capital to disarticulate the Russian and German economies in order to strengthen U.S. leverage over all of Europe as a fantasy. Instead, providing ideological cover for this goal as U.S. support for Ukrainian “self-determination.” But their analysis of self-determination does not include NATO’s strategy of aggression to weaken Russia and provoke regime change through the deployment of troops, weapons, and carrying out war games on the border of Russia in Ukraine. These points were laid out in front of the EU Parliament last week by none other than the former neoliberal golden-boy economist Jeffrey Sachs [at 28:00 mark].

The left’s failure to recognize this pattern in Ukraine—where NATO expansion and U.S. militarization have exacerbated tensions globally—reveals a deep-seated arrogance and a troubling detachment from the material realities of Western imperialism. Imperialism is the highest stage of development of capitalism and signifies a global structure of exploitation, domination, and oppression of the non-imperialist countries and peoples of the Global South. At this moment in history, there are no competing imperialisms that can remotely compare to the U.S.-led imperialism’s global impact and its delusional quest for continued planetary dominance. U.S.-led imperialism represents the primary contradiction and primary enemy.

But instead of challenging the U.S. empire, the chauvinistic social imperialist left parrots the simplistic and rightist framing of global class and national struggle as a battle between democracy and authoritarianism, ignoring the complex historical and geopolitical factors at play.

This failure is not merely intellectual; it is political. By siding with NATO and the U.S. State Department, these leftists have effectively aligned themselves with the forces that are waging war against colonized Black and Brown people worldwide, not understanding, or caring, that a victory for NATO and the West would be a disaster for the Global South.

Yet, we are supposed to be more concerned about some clown named Alexander Dugin supposedly pulling the strings of fascism in Europe through Russia than the strategic defeat of the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of Domination that threatens the world. You cannot be more eurocentric than this.

Opposing the continued eurocentric, pro-U.S. nationalism, collaborationist elements of the U.S. “left” is essential if we are to build the unity and power needed to oppose imperialist domination. By refusing to take on the difficult work of remaining in principled opposition to U.S.-led imperialism and white supremacy, these elements of the anti anti-Western imperialist left help to sow confusion about the nature of Western imperialism and the reality that there is a common enemy that oppresses the non-European majority of the globe.

The U.S. left must reckon with these failures and recommit to the principles of anti-imperialism. This requires an abandonment of liberal idealism, a rejection of subjective moral positions that align with state propaganda, and a return to the objective materialist analysis that has always been the foundation of genuine leftist politics. Anything less strengthens the forces of imperialist domination and betrays the struggle for popular power and collective liberation.