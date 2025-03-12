Taking Stock of the World

Donald Trump’s distasteful State of the Disunion address urged salvation, anything to give relief from the madness. A lack of empathy and gruff manner displayed a chilling use of the anguish of parents of ravished children to promote the war on immigrants. Did the parents want to be there? Did they want their deceased children used for political opportunity? Naming public places after the children, as if the parents had won a prize, is unconscionable. If a close relative had a major accomplishment and died peacefully and graciously, relatives would welcome having his/her name forged in the consciousness of the American public. I doubt parents want to be daily reminded of the gruesome and untimely deaths of their children when they walk their neighborhoods.

Trump continued his sadistic excursion through graveyards by continually pointing to the Democratic aisle, letting everyone know the Dems and their previous leaders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, were in charge during vicious attacks on Americans. Mentioning the capture of the “mastermind” of the Kabul airport killings of American citizens, “you know the killings during the mess that Joe Biden allowed,” in a State of the Union to both houses of Congress, just to ridicule Biden and show his mastery, made Trump equal in depravity to the “so called” mastermind. Is the person really the “mastermind,” or someone Pakistani intelligence willingly supplied for a few greenbacks? What does the revelation of a “capture” have to do with the state of the union?

Aggravating that we will have four years of this punishing behavior; more aggravating to realize that tens of millions support this malicious behavior; more and more aggravating is that we encounter similar disturbances in everyday life. Try to discuss Israel’s genocide at Columbia University.

It does not have to be this way. We don’t have to tear each other apart and subdue the rest of the world to live decently; the Ukrainians and Russians don’t have to fight and die for land that Russians and Ukrainians can peacefully determine by themselves; Jews can live well anywhere in the word, they don’t need to slaughter Palestinians to survive.

Without having economic or political power, having an effect in changing attitudes and the course of civilization is a difficult challenge. Exposing injustice is now leading to enhancing injustice ─ making it happen faster. Correcting false information is now leading to spreading false information faster; mendacity is appreciated. It’s the ancient story ─ good vs. evil, and the “good guys,” who refuse to adopt the winning methodology of “cheat, lie, and accuse,” have no chance. In all institutions — academic, medical, scientific, economic — those in control protect their agendas, regardless of validity or truth.

The apathetic and those disinterested in encouraging challenges accept conventional beliefs and concepts, even when thought exposes them as spurious. Many, accepted theories and notions deserve and need attack. Changing a programmed mindset and planning a strategy to liberation are official civil duties. The only alternative is revolution. Where is Georges Danton when we most need him?

“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.”- Maximilien Robespierre